Boy Scouts Chief Apologizes For Donald Trump's Politically Charged Speech

The head of the Boy Scouts of America apologized on Thursday for President Donald Trump’s speech at the organization’s national summit earlier this week.

“I want to extend my sincere apologies to those in our Scouting family who were offended by the political rhetoric that was inserted into the jamboree,” Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh wrote in a letter to the organization. “That was never our intent.”

“For years, people have called upon us to take a position on political issues, and we have steadfastly remained non-partisan and refused to comment on political matters,” Surbaugh added. “We sincerely regret that politics were inserted into the Scouting program.”

Trump’s political rhetoric at the 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree on Monday brought on immense backlash, including from parents who have children in the organization and former scouts.

Despite vowing not to discuss politics during his remarks, the president did so anyway. He jokingly threatened to fire Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price if Senate Republicans don’t manage to repeal the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. He also recounted his electoral victory against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and railed against the “fake news” media.

It was the second time in three days that the president went off-script at a nonpartisan event to tout his political agenda.