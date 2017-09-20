Boycott America

As I wrote just after the inauguration, America has a rapidly degenerating form of fascism cancer. I think it’s worthwhile to have an update on our condition and again appeal to any and all to help us with our deteriorating condition, with the hope that in a few years we may be able to possibly overcome this malignant internal pestilence known as President Donald J. Trump. Everyday there exists the possibility, perhaps while we sleep, that some line will be crossed – a nuclear armaggedon or a state-sponsored pogrom against immigrants and sympathizers, for instance – that will permanently and for all time destroy the idea of America as a force for freedom and good in the world.

It should be apparent by now that no state or other entity of any consequence will stand up to this behemoth of lies and hatred that infests my beloved country. It will depend on each of us, all over the world, collectively spreading the word via social media, to enforce an immediate Boycott of America and begin an economic blockade of this renegade regime that threatens the continuation of our most basic and fundamental human rights. Merely for the satisfaction of his own ego, to avenge some perceived slight from Kim Jong Un, for instance, this sociopathic narcissist will not hesitate to kills millions or even tens of millions of North Koreans, overnight joining the ranks of mass murderers like Stalin and Hitler. He has made plain his love of Russian autocrats and white supremacists, and he has access to a vast arsenal that would make either of those mass murderers grin with delight.

The overall framework for democracy still exists in America, as of this writing, despite the tarnish of the 2016 election. The voting booth and our collective economic might are the only cudgel available to us as concerned world citizens to try and beat back this advancing and potentially fatal disease.

The business community is still snuggled up with this madman because they believe he and his fellow Republicans will shower them with tax cuts and fatten the bottom line. While we did see some principled CEOs distance themselves from Trump when he overtly praised white supremacists who smashed into a crowd of protestors, killing one and injury dozens, in general they have done nothing. Since those in power will only listen to the almighty dollar, we must join worldwide in a collective boycott of everything American to try and push the country into recession and ensure that the moneybags supporting this proto-fascist regime do not get the windfall they expect from it.

To reiterate from the previous essay: economics works at the margins. Going from 2% growth to 2% contraction is the difference between a healthy economy and a recession, yet requires only a 4% movement in the amount of goods and services that are bought and sold. Never doubt that your boycott, even a partial one, will have an impact.

Reducing the amount of American goods you buy, or just postponing any purchase as long as possible, will have a fast and noticeable effect on our economy and help illustrate to our fellow countrymen, voters and businessmen alike, that the current state of affairs is absolutely unacceptable. I beseech you to participate in this endeavor and help end the constant horror we now live under here in America.