The Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Gala was held at the Beverly Hilton hotel on October 4, 2017. The annual fundraiser brought in over $1.3 million for the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Regenerative Medicine Institute.

In a sports-themed evening, the event was hosted by KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles sportscaster Jim Hill and honored LA Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke with the Visionary Award. Miracle and Secretariat film producer Gordon Gray and his wife Kristen received the inaugural Luminary Award.

Cedars-Sinai is the medical and health partner for the Los Angeles Rams football team. Kevin Demoff, LA Rams COO and EVP of Football, presented Kroenke with his award.

AB Images Rams Owner E. Stanley Kroenke with CBS-KCAL Sportscaster Jim Hill at Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Gala

“My family and I are inspired by the work of Dr. (Clive) Svendsen and the Regenerative Medicine Institute,” said Kroenke. We are so happy to partner with Cedars-Sinai and the Board of Governors to support them as we all work toward new paths to help those in need and their families.”

Svendsen presented the Grays with the Luminary Award for their work battling Batten disease, a rare genetic disorder their two young daughters were diagnosed with. The couple founded “The Charlotte and Gwyneth Gray Foundation to Cure Batten Disease.”

ab images Luminary Award Recipients, Gordon and Kristen Grey

“In March 2015, we were told our daughters had Batten disease. Like many of you, we had never heard of it. We were told it was fatal. We could not accept that,” said Gordon Gray. “Without the collaboration of Cedars-Sinai, we never would have come this far,” added Kristen Gray.

Grammy winners Boyz II Men performed three of their songs, “I’ll Make Love to You”, “End of the Road”, and “Water Runs Dry.” The band played a special tribute to Tom Petty by performing a few verses from Petty’s “Free Fallin.” Boyz II Men took a moment to reflect on the shooting tragedy in Las Vegas and will be donating a portion of the proceeds of their Las Vegas shows in October to the families of the victims.

Other festivities included a lively performance by the LA Rams Cheerleaders, a live auction, which featured a trip with the Rams on their team charter plane to an away game, tickets to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, the opportunity to act as coin-toss captain at an LA Rams home game, and a trip to Napa Valley.

The Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors is an energetic community of philanthropic leaders who are helping define the future of healthcare. Established by the Board of Directors in 1971, the BOG has become the primary fundraising and leadership group at Cedars-Sinai.