Long gone are the days of stuffing your cell phone, money and odds and ends into your bra when you go out and can’t bear to bring a purse. Well, sort of.

Thanks to Helmut Lang, you can now stuff it all in a purse that just looks like a bra.

At the designer’s Seen By Shayne Oliver show at New York Fashion week on Monday, bra purses made an appearances on the runway.

Now you can just throw your belongings directly into your bra bag, thanks to the handy zippers stitched to the inside of them.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images Check out the zippers on the inside of the bag.

Catwalking via Getty Images Wear the bag with or without a shirt.

According to the Associated Press, the bra bag is meant to literally act as a purse and is intended for wear on the outside of one’s clothing, just like the models wore them.

Catwalking via Getty Images In case you need more storage than your bra bag can provide, this model is also carrying a clutch.

Catwalking via Getty Images What a statement.

Though the bra bags were the best part of Lang’s show, the best part of NYFW came from Namilia.

The Berlin-based design house’s “My Pussy, My Choice” collection, which featured clothing covered in vulvas, was a clear favorite among the fashion crowd:

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Quite the look.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images A model walks the runway at the Namilia fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9, 2017 in New York City.