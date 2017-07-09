BRAND YOUR WAY TO MILLIONS - Linnéa Kempe

Linnea Kempe

There’s no secret that the next generation is here to take a bigger place on the business market. The ones who succeed at an early age really understands how to work on their relationships, stand out of the crowd and build a personal brand on social media.

If you want to be a part of the movement you need to wake up and understand how to keep up with the new rules. It doesn’t matter if your an entrepreneur, investor, coach, speaker, team leader or employed - everyone needs to be aware of how to rise their status on the marketplace and be a head of their competitors.

With the right tools, keys and strategies you will be able to rise your credibility that will lead to greater network, more sales and better deals. If people can’t find you on social media today, you’re not in the game for real. The next generation grew up with social media and these channels are obvious tools for them to use. Although, that doesn’t mean everybody understands how to work with them. But the ones who do, they are now taking over the world.

You need to stand out if you want to grow both your business, status and connections. Then you have to understand the secrets on how to do this the best possible way so that you can save both money and time. Below you will get 10 tips on how to start branding your way to millions.

1. Network with people who already have a strong brand The biggest problem people have when they want to grow their business is that people don’t know about them. You can be the best in the world at what you do, but if no one knows about it your business won’t grow. It’s actually pretty simple. If you want to grow your business you need to position yourself on the marketplace and stand out of the crowd. If you don’t want to do it yourself, then make sure you find someone else that does. When you start to build up your brand make sure you connect with people who already have a strong brand. Try to get in to their circle and then show others that you have greater access or get invitations to meet people that have bigger credibility than you. Take pictures, post stuff on social media and brand yourself through other people. This is a smart and faster way to rise your own credibility and get access to greater networks. In this way you will automatically draw bigger attention to you and your business. After that you just need to know how to convert the followers to customers or clients and monetize the leads.

2. Understand that you’re always selling It doesn’t matter if you’re at a psychical meeting, at an event or on social media - you’re always selling yourself. Everything you say and do in real life a long with what you post on social media is what people will see. And whether you like it or not they will judge you directly. Therefore make sure you know what you’re doing and be aware of how people is positioning you. If it’s not in the way that you want to be seen, then you have to do something about it and learn to sell yourself in a more conscious way that will attract the right people and connections.

3. Set a strategy before you post new things online I see so many people just posting pictures and writing texts online that they haven’t thought through. I understand that it’s tempting to show the whole world what you’re doing in this very moment, but it’s not always the best. The more strategy you have with everything you post the more effective it will be. Before you put anything online make sure you understand what the impact might be. You always want it to lead to something good. Especially if you’re a business man or woman. You will have people checking you in every single day and the more you and your business grows the more people will try to find something that is not good, correct or wrong in their eyes. This only tells mer about those people, but even so you need to lead it and prevent the situation as much as you can. If you post something you can’t stand for it might hunt you and maybe even hurt you in the end.

4. Make it easy for your followers to understand your authority What is it that you’re working with or what’s your business? If people don’t understand what you do, they will have a hard time taking you seriously. You need to show them that you're an authority in your area without lying. Always be authentic by using the right pictures, the right texts and post your pictures on social media at the right time so that you can connect with the right people. There are certain strategies to make sure you do it in a more proper and secure way, but rule number one is to always to make it clean and clear. I know you want your followers to know that you do several things and are good at more than one thing, but take it easy and trust the process. Start by showing one thing and eventually people will get to know you better and you can show more sides of yourself, so don’t stress about it in the beginning.

5. Your private account on Facebook is now your business account This is very important to understand. Today people watch everything you do on Facebook before thy go to other social platforms. Facebook is still number one for checking people out - both for private use or business use. Today the employer will check new potential workers out on their Facebook page before they look at their CV. If you then have a very private account (at least that’s what you think) you will have a problem. No matter what you think or say, people will always judge. If you want to be seen as a professional business owner, entrepreneur or employee you need to have a clean Facebook account adapted for everyone to see you in that professional role that you want to be seen.

6. Your Instagram account is all about a feeling Don’t try to direct sell on your Instagram, it’s not the smartest way for you to go. When you come across someone’s Instagram account which you find very attractive - what does it really say to you? It gives you a feeling, right? A feeling of that this person is unique, special, interesting or extraordinary in some kind of way. So how do you want people to see your page? Of course you want them to get a feeling of who you are, what you’re message is to the world and how you’re positioned. You also want them to see you as an authority to attract a higher level of people. As long as you’re honest with what you’re posting, you can instead play with the pictures and put up a strategy where they get to see different sides of you, quotes, selfies, colors and branding to create more curiosity. Just don’t forget to have the read thread through everything. People need to understand within 5 seconds who you are and what you do. And that’s all about the feeling.

7. Behind the scenes attract more people Whatever you work with or what your business is - behind the scene pictures is always tempting. First you want to create a curiosity around yourself so that people want to see more. Then once and a while you show them something that not everybody get to see and your followers will feel more special and attracted to stay and find out more. If interesting things are happening around you, you will be an interesting person to most people. Therefor make sure you go to places where you can network, connect and meet people that would be interesting for you audience to see. What we are all seeking is to have an extraordinary quality of life and if you can show that to people they will want to follow you. With that said, I don’t mean you should fake anything. Don’t do that, it will also hunt you in the end. You can make your life seem more interesting just by giving them some behind the scenes that aren’t that big. Just showing people what you’re eating for lunch may these days be tempting to lots of people if the food has some specific colors and a unique layout. Even more interesting would be to see if you’re having lunch with another interesting person who already has a brand, in that way you will get the double effect. Why do you think bloggers connect with other bloggers on social media? They help each other to grow and since they’re in the same industry they can share followers and it will be a win win for both of them. This is the same for every industry.

8. Do the things that people with authority does With this I mean that you should learn from the people who already are in the position or live the life that you want. If you’re looking to build your personal brand within Property, then go find someone that is a great role model for you in that area and do what this person does. There’s a reason why he or she is where they are. They have a strong personal brand and have now created authority in what they are. You can do so too, if you just study them and learn the secrets of their daily habits. I love this saying: ”Do now what other people won’t do, so that you later can have what most people don’t have.” People with authority in their nisch have obviously not done what everybody else do, otherwise they would just be like everybody else. So take a real look and insight in what they do and implement it in your own life with your own strengths, personality and power. In that way your personal brand will rise much higher and you can stand out on the market - because no one else is you and that is your true power.

9. Record an audio book or create a podcast This is a very easy way for you to get kick-started. If you write an e-book (just 12 pages long) and put in on Amazon for free, you will position yourself and give yourself a higher credibility at the same time. You give something to people for free and if they like it they will start talking about you and maybe even become your best brand ambassadors. If you then record it you will in seconds have an audio book where people easy can listen to you. If you put it on sites where you will earn money on every click you will also have created a passive income stream that could give you some extra money every month. It’s easy - you do the work once and all you have to do is market it and then your brand will start spreading. At the same time you will also rise your credibility. Most people think it’s hard to create an audio book, but it doesn’t have to be. If you want to take it one step further you can instead create your own podcast. This takes a bit more time but it could help your brand to grow dramatically if you work smart with it. Invite people that already has a brand to your show, interview them and put all the focus on this person. That will lead to that their followers will listen and suddenly you have managed to reach their followers. If you want to be advanced - get your own radio show and interview people who have influence in the area you want to grow.

Understand that nothing comes for free Many people have a belief that growing your personal brand just comes automatically. That’s not true. Your brand will grow a long with the work and effort you put in to it. To stand out in the though entrepreneurial world or on social media you really need to put a lot of time in to it. There’s no question about that you will have a much easier life as an entrepreneur if you’re branded and have credibility in your industry, but then you need to work really hard to get there. You need to understand the system behind it and do whatever it takes to create momentum. This will take lots of energy and time, but in the end it will have looked like a short cut and you will thank yourself for putting the effort in to it an actually do the real work. There’s a reason why people don’t succeed and that’s because most people quit before they even get it. There are tuns of things you can do to stand out today and really grow both your personal and business brand, but then you need to invest both time, money and energy in to it and just don’t quit. It’s like going to the gym - no one will see the difference the first couple of weeks but after a while things will start happen. And when you see the results yourself it will get more fun and the momentum has started. For some people it will go much faster than expected and for some not as fast. That’s why the most important thing is to do something every single day during a longer period of time and always readjust if it’s not going according to plan. This rule comes to everything that you do. When you have understood the compound effect and really get the train going you will never want to stop. So be prepared to do the work necessary, believe that it will happen for you, take massive action every single day and just never stop - then I will promise you that you will get the results you deserve. And if you don’t - be aware of what you’ve done, why it’s not working the way you want and that it’s a 100% your responsibility for whatever the outcome of every situation in your life is.

Linnéa Kempe is an Entrepreneur, Investor, Business Strategist & Global Speaker of the Next Generation from Sweden. Her strategic mind has made her successful at a very young age and she's already traveling all around the world speaking in front of thousands of people about Personal Growth and the Next Generation Business on some of the biggest seminar platforms in the world.

Linnéa has been speaking on the same stages as some of the biggest wealth coaches in the world such as Tony Robbins, Robert Kiyosaki, Kim Kiyosaki, Nick Vujicic, Eric Edemeades, George Ross, Kevin Green, Peng Yong and Michelle Mone in front thousands of people. She has also met up and been coached by big entrepreneurs and business icons and leaders like George Ross, Nido Qubein, Randi Zuckerberg, John Travolta, Calvin Klein, 50 Cent, Fredrik Eklund and Ndaba Mandela, just to mention a few.

Linnéa today runs, invests and build businesses with a global team within coaching, leadership, events, science and property. She is also a certified professional coach and together with her fantastic team they help their her clients to find their next step in both personal life as in business strategies towards the future of entrepreneurship and understanding about the Next Generation Business.

