Former US soccer star and current NBC analyst, Brandi Chastain, decided to keep things classy when she responded to Hope Solo's recent Twitter rant about her abilities as a commentator.

In response to Solo's tirade, Chastain told Us Weekly:

"My only comment is I am in London to cover women's soccer for NBC in an honest and objective fashion, and that is what I have done, and will continue to do for the rest of the tournament."

On July 28, Solo, the goalkeeper of the United States women's soccer team, unleashed her fury through a series of tweets directed at Chastain, because of comments the former athlete made on TV.

"As a defender, your responsibilities are to defend . . . win the ball, and then keep possession," Chastain said on NBC. "And that's something that [defender] Rachel Buehler actually needs to improve on in this tournament."

Chastain's comments didn't sit well with Solo, 31, who turned to Twitter to gripe about Chastain.

Its 2 bad we cant have commentators who better represents the team&knows more about the game @ brandichastain! # fb — Hope Solo (@hopesolo) July 28, 2012

I feel bad 4 our fans that have 2 push mute, especially bc @ arlowhite is fantastic. @ brandichastainshould be helping 2 grow the sport # fb — Hope Solo (@hopesolo) July 28, 2012

"Lay off commentating about defending and gking until you get more educated @brandichastain the game has changed from a decade ago. #fb," she wrote A short time later, Solo continued her tirade against the 44-year-old former soccer star:

Chastain is no stranger to criticism and is perhaps best remembered for ripping off her jersey in celebration after she scored the fifth kick in the penalty shootout to win the 1999 Women's World Cup.

