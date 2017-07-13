Grocery shopping can get overwhelming for some of us, what with all the choices and price comparisons. A new online store called Brandless aims to be the remedy, with a streamlined, store-brand-only approach that pegs it as something like the Ikea or Muji of pantry and household goods.

With “one little $3 price” for most items, it’s got some solid deals, too.

Like many retailers before it, Brandless aims to cut out the middleman, or brand name, for lower prices. It doesn’t stock every item you’d find in a regular grocery store, and packaging size corresponds to the price point. But it has a decent basic inventory, carries a fair selection of organic pantry staples, and also sells beauty products, dishware and more on its clean, clear website. The no-brand brand is also big on simplicity, offering only one type of each product so you don’t drown in choices.

We compared some of the most enticing products to our favorite low-cost stores like Trader Joe’s and Ikea, as well as other online grocers. While not all Brandless products are a steal, they fare well against competitors, especially when you consider the convenience of buying, say, your plates in the same place as your pasta.

Shipping takes two to four days and costs $9 no matter where you live, with free shipping on orders over $72. Here’s the breakdown.

SOLID DEAL: Organic virgin coconut oil

SOLID DEAL: Organic oats and honey granola

A 12-oz. bag of organic oats and honey granola is $3 at Brandless. At online retailer Jet, an 11-ounce bag of similar granola costs $4.30.

SOLID DEAL: Organic coffee pods

SOLID DEAL: Organic extra virgin olive oil

JUST PLAIN INTERESTING DEAL: Organic tomato sauce

