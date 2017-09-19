Brandy Celebrates Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month at the Hyundai Hope on Wheels Celebration of Life Dinner

Hyundai Hope on Wheels hosted their regional Celebration of Life Dinner in Washington, D.C. with special performance by R&B recording artist, Brandy. The event hosted by ABC news anchor Nancy Chen, commemorated Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month in awarding research grants to pediatric institutions and honoring the resilient fight of cancer survivors and their families.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America created to spread awareness and fund pediatric cancer research. This September, Hope On Wheels will award 40 research grants to children’s hospitals across the country including a $250,000 Hope Scholar grants to Georgetown University adding $8.5 million in critical funds to the field of pediatric cancer research.