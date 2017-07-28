In 'Brave New Jersey,' Tony Hale Is A Doomsday Prepper Caught In A Rom-Com

We always knew Tony Hale had a romantic side.

Best known for his loyal doofuses on “Veep” and “Arrested Development,” Hale has switched gears in his upcoming comedy. In “Brave New Jersey,” he plays an overworked small-town mayor who sparks a romance while Martians invade Earth, supposedly.

Directed and co-written by Jody Lambert, “Brave New Jersey” takes place on the night of Orson Welles’ infamous 1938 “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast, with various residents of this central Jersey town prepping for a doomsday that would never come. In the above clip, exclusive to HuffPost, Hale revs up a tentative romance with a neglected housewife payed by Heather Burns (“You’ve Got Mail,” “Miss Congeniality”).