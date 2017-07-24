Bravo's 'Sweet Home Oklahoma' Pals on Oxygen's True Crime Lineup

Authenticity is not necessarily synonymous with "Real" Housewives, but Bravo surprised us this year with a series that was refreshingly down-home country, Sweet Home Oklahoma. Each 22 minute episode has been light and breezy for a network that is all about intense drama among frenemies, the antithesis of what these Oklahoman genuine pals - full of good-natured pranks, ribbing and quips - represent. So do the ladies of Sweet Home Oklahoma watch any Real Housewives shows? ״Nah, I watch True Crime," Jen Welch tells me and TOASTED podcast host Dmitri Preston Lazarev (Jen and her costar Pumps on TOASTED: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/sweet-home-oklahomas-pumps-jen/id1246828737?i=1000389856514&mt=2).

I decided to ask these Bravo breakout stars and best buds -Jen Welch, an interior decorator and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan, a lawyer - to weigh in on Bravo's sister network OXYGEN's revamped "full time true crime" lineup.

Now that Oxygen is rolling out “full time True Crime” programs, what’s your main objective for watching

a) To give you ideas for screening your friend and cast mate Lee’s dates

b) because Pumps is a lawyer so she’s drawn to it and Jen always needs to be two steps ahead of Pumps tracking what she’s doing (like how she tracks pump’s FitBit activity)

c) a massive crush on Dateline orator Keith Morrison?

Jen: C all day long and twice on Sunday. I’m obsessed with Keith Morrison!

Pumps: I’m disappointed! I would have thought B for sure.

Jen: I’m always two steps ahead of you, Pumps.

I love that on the show. You are always busting Pumps when she tries to get you back.

Jen: We always thought our show was going to be a bore..the camera is following us around as we do our normal thing?..but when you put it all together, it is pretty funny! Of course, we’re biased.

Pumps is really good at hiding her own “crime” of smoking? Did any of these true crime shows give you the idea to wear gloves so your kids wouldn’t smell the smoke?

Pumps: I have to say that was my own ingenious idea at the time to hide the smoking. My kids do now know that I smoke, but when they were little, it was quite the trick.

Let’s talk about these shows and break down your thoughts:

“Dateline: Secrets Uncovered”

Premieres Friday, July 21 at 8:00 PM ET/PT

Episode 101 “The House on the Lake”

Stranger than fiction, a mom suddenly vanished. A dad under suspicion. There was no body, no weapon, no eyewitness and surprises along the way. Now, after all the twists and turns of four murder trials, the final verdict is in.

MSNBC.com Craig Melvin hosts Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on Oxygen

Jen: I will 100 percent watch. I am so excited to have this channel and new takes on all of the crimes. Most of them I’ve seen a couple of times each.

Bravo TV, Pinterest Sweet Home Oklahoma’s Angie “Pumps” Sullivan would likely get busted by Dateline’s Keith Morrison despite trying to hide the smoke smell with a glove.

II. “Cold Justice”

Premieres Saturday, July 22 at 8:00 PM ET/PT

Episode 401 “One of Our Own”

Kelly Siegler and her team of investigators are back and diving into a small town murder case that lingered for years without answers or justice. Working on her home turf in Texas, Kelly investigates a cold case she’s never forgotten.

Pumps: I like her already.

Jen: Any sort of show about a trial and a crime where there’s a strong woman figuring it out appeals to me. I’m a feminist so I’m very drawn to strong women who are in what society feels are men’s roles. Shows where you see women really come to the forefront are spectacular. I also love those shows where the women are working on the innocence project focused on people who were wrongfully convicted of crimes. Anything in this genre really interests me.

Oxygen Kelly Siegler of Oxygen’s Cold Justice

III. “The Jury Speaks”

Premieres Saturday, July 22 at 9:00 PM ET/PT

Episode 101 “O.J. Simpson”

A new look at the OJ Simpson trial through the eyes of original jurors, discussing evidence they weren’t allowed to see during the trial and the horrors of a 10-month sequestration. With new information, will their verdict change after a revote?

Oxygen

Jen: I watched every second of the OJ trial. Perhaps this is where my true crime obsession started?! I remember the jurors touring OJ's house. Judge Ito, I thought, seemed so starstruck. Johnnie Cochran's "if the glove doesn't fit, you must acquit."

I remember Nicole's sister taking the stand-- she looked so much like Nicole, I thought.

The most heart wrenching was watching Ron Goldman's dad and sister. Their heartache was palpable from the TV screen.

If I was able to ask a juror a question, it would be from the Micheal Jackson molestation trial and I would want to know what swayed them to acquit.

Which of you is most likely to break down during a police interrogation and issue a false confession?

Pumps: ME for sure!

Jen: A million percent Pumps. I would never rob a bank with her ever! Both of us don’t have the best pickers when it comes to men so we’ve been married to men with...kind of...some demons and we’ve had to launch many an investigation and we were co-investigators. I cannot tell you how many times Angie tried to sabotage - not on purpose but just because she’s not good at it. Despite her being an attorney and knowing you don’t talk to the cops, she would one hundred percent sing like a bird, no question about it.

Angie: I’d love to defend myself but I can’t. All of those things are true.

Which of you is most likely to keep a straight face while giving a false alibi?

Pumps: Jennifer a 100 percent. I don’t have it in me to be such a liar.

Jen: Angie, is it cold up the on the moral high ground?

Pumps: It is. I’m looking down at you, Jen. I just want to say one thing about true crime in general: I want them to have caught the killer, I want there to be some resolution. If I’m going to devote an entire hour to a show, then I want answers at the end. I get so frustrated when after the hour I’ve spent interested in a show, they leave you with “no arrest has been made,” no answers to any of your questions and no conclusion.

I find that so frustrating as well. I’ve heard (Dateline orator) Josh Mankiewicz talk about this, understanding that sentiment from the audience. Dateline knows how to inject all of those twists and turns to keep you riveted so it’s definitely a let-down when you’ve been on this windy road the whole time only to end up at no particular destination.

So, here’s another question along the same vein as the others. Whose false alibi would be believable and whose would not be? Now, I’m pretty sure I know your answer so let’s include your co-star Lee in on this. We can also include Josh (Jennifer’s ex husband who she reconciled with, who is back in the house and loads of fun on the show as well).

BravoTV.com “During the course of Josh and Jennifer’s marriage, Josh struggled with addiction. Amidst such tough times, he resigned from practicing law and he and Jennifer divorced. Josh has worked hard to get back to his family and make amends. Today, he is over a year and a half sober and they both agree that he is an amazing father.” -BravoTV.com

Pumps: First of all, you can’t tell Josh anything because like me, he’ll sing like a bird.

Jen: I’ll go with Lee here.

Pumps: Yes, I’d say Lee too.

Jen: Lee was once in a relationship - and like other relationships she knew that she probably shouldn’t be seeing this guy - and she had said she would never see him again. I said “what did you do last night?” and the lying was spectacular really!

Who do you think plays better pranks, much like Jen constantly plays on Pumps, Keith Morrison or Josh Mankiewicz?

NBC, Mashable Keith Morrison and Josh Mankiewicz, both orators for NBC’s Dateline

Jen: There’s this comedian on Twitter named Jenny Johnson High Five who is obsessed with Keith. She’ll tweet “My fiance was so great on Dateline last night” and Keith tweets her back. He throws humor right back at this comedian who is in love with him, so I think he is the most likely to be a prankster - just like I am!