We like to think we’re absolute masters when it comes to toast. But one man’s observation is making us doughbious.

This week, Twitter user Devonthesav sparked a hilarious discussion when he posed a loaf-ded question: “Do y’all eat peanut butter & jelly on raw toast or toasted toast?”

Do y'all eat peanut butter & jelly on raw toast or toasted toast? — KING (@DEVONTHESAV) June 27, 2017

Users were quick to adopt the term, even providing helpful illustrations for the uninformed.

am 100% going to start calling bread "raw toast" from now on https://t.co/IPMm2qLQby — Clicky McBaity (@FOIAsaxa) June 29, 2017

Person: I like bread.

Me, an intellectual: I like raw toast. — Ben Solo (@BenMontero36) June 29, 2017

On the left: Raw Toast

On the right: Medium-rare Bread



Please know the difference and spread awareness. pic.twitter.com/AlndSwKWkH — Harrison Banks (@HvrrisonLdn) June 29, 2017

People actually call raw toast, "bread" ??!? LMFAOOO — Kylie Hefner (@magiccjozlyn_) June 29, 2017

Some got deep into the semantics of it all.

All bread is bread. Some but not all bread becomes toast. Therefore within the set of bread, there is a subset of bread which is raw toast. — Joseph M☆stron (@Vulcus) June 30, 2017

No, bread is baked = not raw, toast is simply burnt bread — Daniel Finlayson (@danjfin) June 30, 2017

King isn’t the first to raise this question about the familiar yeast product: Tweets from earlier this year reveal it’s been on users’ minds for a while, and an old Reddit post and Yahoo question board debate the terminology as far back as 2010. (Water is also “raw ice,” Reddit notes.)

The related but culinarily incorrect term “raw bread” has even been an Urban Dictionary entry for “uncooked toast” since 2014.