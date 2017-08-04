Breakfast Moves to the Grill

One of the great pleasures in life for an early riser like myself is to watch the sun rise with a cup of coffee in my hand and a gentle curl of smoke rising from my grill or smoker. A peaceful grill session free from distraction is a wonderful way to start your day. I urge you to try it for yourself.

What can you grill for breakfast? Here are some of my favorite recipes:

Grilled Eggs A variation on “shirred” (baked) eggs, just crack eggs into a buttered skillet and top with heavy cream, grated Parmesan cheese, fresh herbs, and homemade bread crumbs. Indirect grill them with a whiff of oak smoke. Try it once and it might just become your new favorite way of preparing eggs.

Maple Candied Bacon Breakfast just isn’t complete without bacon. I take most people’s favorite breakfast meat, cut it thick, candy it with maple syrup and brown sugar, and cook it on the grill rather than in a skillet. Using raised rail grates like GrillGrates with help minimize flare-ups. On the grill, the brown sugar and maple syrup coat the bacon in a delicious sweet candy crust that interplays beautifully with the smoky, salty bacon. It’s like breakfast and dessert rolled into one.

Beer-Can Breakfast Burgers You’ve heard of beer-can chicken. How about the beer-can breakfast burger? Think of it as the slow smoked take on the fast-food breakfast sandwich. This version is made with pork breakfast sausage rather than ground beef, and it is cooked in a smoker, making it perhaps the only breakfast sausage out there with a smoke ring! Grilled English muffins serve as the ideal vehicle for this flavor explosion of sausage, bacon, egg, and cheese. Now THAT’S what I call a breakfast of champions.

Mile-High Pancake A cousin of the popover and Yorkshire pudding, the mile-high pancake is crisp and rich and puffs dramatically on a hot grill. One of my favorite grilled breakfasts, it’s a great dish to make on a gas grill. To give it a smoke flavor, put wood chips in the grill’s smoker box if it has one.