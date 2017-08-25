Generation Iron, Contributor Sports Media

BREAKING: Bodybuilding Superstar Rich Piana Has Passed Away

08/25/2017 10:19 am ET
The Vladar Company
Rich Piana as he appeared in Generation Iron 2.

Tragic news as early reports have claimed Rich Piana has died.

Breaking News – It has been confirmed that Rich Piana has passed away.

It has now been confirmed by the District Six Medical Examiner in Florida that Rich Piana passed away early Friday morning at the hospital.

Rich has been in a medically induced coma for the past week. Paramedics found crushed white powder on his table along with a credit card and a straw upon entering his home. This led the paramedics to give Rich 2 doses of Narcan (used to treat opiate overdoses) to try and revive him.

Unfortunately, Rich never regained consciousness and was then transported to a nearby hospital where he was later put into a medically induced coma.

Fans have been sending messages via a special phone line to help give support as he recovered. Our thoughts and prayers go out to friends and family at this time.

