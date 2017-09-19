People, this is not a drill. We’ve got a breaking dad!

“Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian, or Lauren Paul as she’s known on Instagram, are expecting their first child together.

The pair both announced the news on Tuesday, with the proud new dad writing, “Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.”

A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Parsekian posted the sonogram along with the caption, “Oh hi 🐣👶🏼👋🏼!”

A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

The couple got hitched back in 2013, and they’ve been adorable ever since, as shown by their dual announcement.

Paul has said in interviews before that fans always want him to say his trademark “Breaking Bad” line, but now it appears he’s worried about a different b-word ...

... “baby.” We mean baby.