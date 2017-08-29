Breaking Down The Differences Between Hard & Private Money

It’s true what they say: the real estate industry is a people business. The relationships an investor forges over the course of their career are invaluable, but I digress; they are only a part of the equation. While relationships are integral to the success of every investor, they mean nothing without an equally important component: money. Not surprisingly, money is just as important as the relationships an investor builds — if not more so.

It’s worth noting, however, that it’s not enough to simply have the means of purchasing a property; you have to know where to find it, and the differences that exist between lenders. If for nothing else, there are countless ways to gain access to capital. Those investors that can tap into the right source stand a better chance at realizing success. That said, it’s in your best interest to learn the lending platforms made available to investors.

What better place to start than by looking at two of today’s most prominent lending vehicles: private money and hard money.

I want to make it abundantly clear: the differences that exist between hard money and private money are subtle at most, but they are distinguishing differences, nonetheless. And those that can differentiate between the two with an inherent degree of confidence are going to find themselves ahead of the curve. If for nothing else, today’s most successful investors must be able to identify the most efficient and profitable platform for funding a deal.

Let’s take an in-depth look at just what these two options have to offer investors, and vice-versa.

Private money, as its name would lead you to believe, is capital derived from a private source — no surprise there. Perhaps even more specifically, however, private money lenders are essentially anyone with a little extra cash and a propensity towards making money.

As you may have already guessed, the criteria for today’s private money lenders are — more or less — lenient. So long as they aren’t institutionalized (working for a bank), a private money can be just about anyone. As a result, the majority of private money lenders can be found within your own sphere of influence. Friends, family members, coworkers and acquaintances all represent an opportunity to connect with a private money lender, but I digress. Private money lenders aren’t relegated solely to your current network; they can just as easily be someone you have never met before, but share a common interest with.

Due to the relationship most investors share with private money lenders, discussing the idea of borrowing money can be a bit sensitive, but I digress. Any attempt to elicit private money from someone you already know shouldn’t come across as a selfish “money grab,” but rather an opportunity for both parties to benefit. If for nothing else, the willingness of an investor to borrow funds awards private money lenders the opportunity to make money on an investment secured by a hard asset (the property itself). Whereas the money sitting in a private lender’s bank account stands to make negligible interest (not even enough to offset inflation), aligning their capital with the right investor could make them somewhere in the neighborhood of six to 12 percent interest on their initial investment. That’s as much as a $12,000 profit on a $100,000 loan — all in a matter of months (or however long the investor takes to sell their asset and return the original amount with interest).

The private money lender, in your average deal, acts as the bank and stands to make interest on their investment. On top of that, their loan is secured by receiving the real estate mortgage/trust deed upon the investor’s acquisition of the property in question. That means the lender will hold the proper documents, giving them more security on their investment than other investment vehicles could only dream of.

In return for paying interest on the initial loan and handing over the real estate mortgage/trust deed, borrowers (investors) are awarded some of the greatest benefits known to the industry. Not only are they able to come up with the necessary funds to buy the property in question, but they are given two immediate advantages over anyone using traditional means to finance a home: speed of implementation and cash.

Traditional loans can take as long as 45 days to close — sometimes even longer. Private money loans, on the other hand, can take place almost instantaneously. As a result, those receiving private money can act on a property much faster. Without the burden of having to wait for a bank loan to go through, investors can make an offer much sooner than most, which can’t be underestimated. After all, it’s the first offer that typically garners the most attention from sellers. I can assure you, the high interest rate associated with a private money loan is well worth it if it allows you to land an opportunity, but that’s not all.

On top of being able to make a fast offer, essentially placing you ahead of the competition, private money loans represent a cash offer. For what it’s worth, cash is king in the real estate investing industry. Not only does it represent a serious buyer, but it significantly mitigates the risk of a deal falling apart at the eleventh hour due to questionable loan criteria or ambiguous guidelines. What’s more, sellers tend to favor cash offers, as there are fewer things that can go wrong over the course of a transaction. The last thing a seller wants is a deal to fall apart at the closing table, and a cash offer removes the potential for such a scenario.

Not to be confused with private money, however, is hard money. As an investor both are integral to your success, but there are subtle differences that need to be accounted for. Namely, hard money lenders walk the line between institutionalized lenders and private money lenders. While they are not necessarily a family friend, they are also semi-institutionalized, meaning they are licensed to lend money to investors, but they don’t represent a bank or a mortgage broker.

Unlike the traditional bank loan we have all become so familiar with, hard money lenders offer short-term, high-interest loans to cover the acquisition of a property and any rehab costs that ensue.

It’s also worth noting that the name “hard money” doesn’t imply difficulty in receiving it; in fact, it’s quite the opposite. While the terms and criteria for hard money loans require more information, they are usually easier and more reliable than any other lender you will come across. That said, hard money lenders (not unlike private money lenders) are distinctly asset-based, meaning they judge a borrower’s viability on the asset they are looking to acquire, and not their credit history. As a result, those with bad credit, a pending foreclosure, or a poor debt-to-income ratio can qualify for a hard money loan in the event the property they covet appears to be a sound investment.

Not unlike their private money counterpart, hard money loans also give investors the ability to offer cash and close fast, sometimes in as little as three to 10 days. The benefits associated with hard money, however, are not without their own caveat: the come at a steep price. It’s not uncommon for most hard money lenders to request up to 15 percent in interest, in addition to points (an additional upfront percentage fee based on the loan amount). However, the cost of doing business with a hard money lender is well worth it. While you can expect to pay large interest rates (much larger than a traditional bank), you must realize the loan will probably only span a few months — a small price to pay.