Breaking News: The Planters NUTmobile has been stolen!

By Heather Taylor, Advertising Week

Yes, loyal AW360 readers, you read that headline right — Mr. Peanut’s stylish, 27-foot NUTmobile has been reported stolen! We’ll be updating the story as we get more coverage on what’s going on, but here’s what we know so far about this nutty situation.

Currently, Mr. Peanut is spending the summer travelling cross-country with friends in the NUTmobile on The Irresistible Roadtrip. After pausing on Route 80 to grab some mochaccinos at a rest stop, Mr. Peanut came outside to find his beloved NUTmobile gone.

Ever calm and collected even during moments where the average nut would crack under pressure, Mr. Peanut made a call to 911 to report the stolen vehicle. Who could have possibly taken it? As Mr. Peanut told the dispatcher, the culprit is probably his arch-nemesis Richard the Nutcracker.

Described as wearing a red suit with white hair and a “permanent Nutcracker in the headlights expression,” Mr. Peanut and Richard have had a long-standing rivalry that dates back to 2010 when Richard crashed Mr. Peanut’s holiday party. He even attempted to take a “crack” at Mr. Peanut during said party! They’re doing their best to get past their differences, but the pair aren’t friends — especially since Richard represents the craveability of Planters nuts.

Surveillance footage has revealed a sighting of Richard was reported at the same rest stop on Route 80, as he got into the NUTmobile and drove away with it. There’s some precious cargo on board too including a few tons of freshly-roasted nuts and Mr. Peanut’s phone charger.

Will Mr. Peanut get his NUTmobile back? Stay tuned to find out — and keep your eyes peeled for sightings of the NUTmobile which, as Mr. Peanut describes it, is a giant nut on wheels.