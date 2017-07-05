Breaking Out of My Comfort Zone

Several months ago, I began working with Lori Ann Davis, who is a relationship coach featured in the series called Radical Dating. Betsy Chasse is the producer of this show focused on clients over 40 who are single either by choices or chance. In earlier HuffPost articles, I described my experiences of our sessions and used them as a springboard for what transpired in between. Part of the purpose of the articles is to chronicle my journey and in equal measure, to let readers know what is involved in creating conscious relationships, rather than something they stumble into without awareness and just hope for the best. From the get-go, I knew this would involve vulnerability and sharing some embarassing thoughts and feelings. I was willing to go out on a limb to let people into the inner sanctum.

Lori Ann’s role is not that of a matchmaker, but rather a heart and mind mender who is assisting me with long standing patterns that may be hindering healthy dating, mating and relating. We have been delving deeply into topics that range from money and career to family history, parenting and wellness in addition to the ingredients to develop a healthy and sustained relationship. We have also explored what I desire in a relationship, what I have had to this point, what is non-neogtiable and what I am no longer willing to settle for in all areas of my life.

I am betting that many who have been reading these articles find themselves feeling as I do; excited and anticipatory and more than a bit scared of the prospects. They too may question their judgment calls in the past that feed their present day decision making. They are likely to do the ‘what if and if only, shoulda, woulda, coudla’ dance too. What they have read is likely to have them feeling less alone on their own journey. I have received feedback that tells me so, with clarity.

As I have learned over the years, lessons come fast and furious when we ask for growth and change to occur. Mine have whizzed by me at such a speed that I have had to duck and cover as I yell, “Incoming!” Here’s where it gets entertaining. A week or so ago, I received Facebook messages both on my page and in private message that I was ‘oversharing’. One was a response to my showing my clean and vividly red toe nailed pedicured bare feet, resting on my sofa after a long and arduous day. You have seen, ( and maybe even done it yourself) I’m sure, images of people’s relaxing feet on the beach or lounging by a pool. One person expressed that she didn’t need to see my feet. I invited her to look away, if so. The same person publicly indicated that one of the workshops I facilitate and one for which I will be trained (and earning Social Work Continuing Education Credits in the process) were silly and frivolous and that she couldn’t understand anyone needing them. Another sent me a message disparaging my personal sharing, telling me that it made me seem needy, attention seeking and narcissistic. She felt that it made me a less competent and reputable therapist. Each of these encounters had me moving outside my comfort zone. For much of my life I had been an emotional contortionist who would bend over backward to please people and was often looking over my shoulder to see if the propriety police were watching. Such was the case here, as for a fleeting moment, I actually felt a sense of shame, like perhaps they were right. I shook it off pretty quickly and received validation for my more rational perception from people whose assessment of me was based on their direct experience with me over the years and some who have the professional credentials to know what the heck they are talking about. It ties in perfectly with the partner dance I intend to do. I have worked too hard to become the person I am since my marriage and I am unwilling to sell out or contort myself to be what someone else wants me to be. It doesn’t mean that I’m not flexible or unwilling to negotiate. I just need to be true to who I am. Why would I want to pretend to be someone I’m not, since two people who are living in illusion are not able to be fully present for a healthy relationship?

The other issue that arose in my session with Lori Ann today was one that touched on money. I had told her that I have conflated the two topics of love and money. She asked, knowing that I would like to be with a partner who is spiritual, fit and financially well off, if I would have an issue with going to a place where spiritual and fit people hang out. That was easy, since I already do that. Many of my social circles engage in those activities.The third was a challenge, since it feels like I was being mercenary and putting money first. I somehow have this strange idea that being in an environment where money is a central focus is shallow. What I also know is that the more prosperous I am, the more I can give back. Having a personal level of financial security, is according to Lori Ann, “a stepping stone.” I told her that I want to be part of a ‘transformational power couple,’ who together can be a greater force for good in the world. I know those who fit into that category, including Gay and Kathlyn Hendricks, Barry and Joyce Vissell, Arielle Ford and Brian Hilliard, Mali Apple and Joe Dunn, and Shayne Traviss and Tim Emberly. Each of these pairs have each other’s backs and are the wind beneath each other’s wings. In some cases, they do what I desire to do, and have stated many times, “to travel and teach and write with my partner.” Some of them are the wind beneath their partner’s wings, even if they don’t step on stage together. Lori Ann inquired as to whether I would welcome someone who is business savvy and would support my work in the world emotionally and financially. Yes, please.