BREAKING: Xceligent Files Antitrust Suit Against CoStar, Alleges Years Of Anticompetitive Behavior

Commercial property data firm Xceligent filed an antitrust countersuit against The CoStar Group Wednesday, alleging the $9B, Washington, D.C.-based data giant has created a monopoly and engaged in years of anticompetitive behavior.

Xceligent filed the 139-page counterclaim in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri after months of silence following an intellectual property theft lawsuit from CoStar. Xceligent accuses CoStar of employing internet blocks and data alteration practices to prevent its users from sharing their property information with its competitors.

Xceligent also accuses CoStar of violating restrictions the Federal Trade Commission placed on the company in 2012 to keep it from becoming a monopoly.

CoStar founder and CEO Andrew Florance has claimed Xceligent is engaging in a systematic effort to steal and resell his company’s proprietary images and data, its most valuable assets, while Xceligent views the lawsuit as the latest in a string of attempts by CoStar to dismantle its competition in the courts.

The legal battle, kicked off in December 2016, could determine not only the fate of the two companies, but also the future of how information on commercial property — the single-biggest investment asset class in the United States — is shared.

In an extensive interview with Bisnow in mid-June, Xceligent CEO Doug Curry said that he is relieved that he can now publicly address the future of his company and its ongoing legal battle with the largest real estate data firm in the world.

“This is probably the most aggressive and litigious CEO in our industry’s history, ever, and we finally have the ability to let the industry know, ‘We’re coming back at you just as aggressively as you come at the industry,’” Curry said in the exclusive interview at Xceligent’s Manhattan office.