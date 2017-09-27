Breakthrough: Inspire Your ENTIRE Organization (short tips)

As a leader, I have found it to be imperative that you not only be inspired personally and inspire your executive team, but you must inspire your entire organization. How do you inspire a great organization to do their absolute best? Here are my quick tips.

After talking to many colleagues of other CEO’s, and leaders of some impressive organizations across the nation, as well as executive coaches, businessmen, entrepreneurs, board members, and others who are really concerned about organizations reaching their full potential, I have amassed a great deal of insight. Let’s not forget about the latest research in cognitive and business psychology, here is how to inspire your organization to be exceptionally inspired.

“Ultimately, leadership is not about glorious crowning acts. It’s about keeping your team focused on a goal and motivated to do their best to achieve it, especially when the stakes are high and the consequences really matter. It is about laying the groundwork for others’ success, and then standing back and letting them shine.” — Chris Hadfield

Stand and Deliver

I’ve found that having an inspiring big goal with a common vision, shared by everyone, talked about frequently and affirmed daily, is contagious. Having people who believe in their personal and collective ability to attain the end result using creativity and innovation to achieve the final result is key to achieving any big goal. The ability to stretch each other, increase the collective intellectual capacity and the great feeling of making progress can ignite a fire that is perpetual.

This requires people who eliminate all doubt that they can succeed, depend on each other, and have created a culture of trust and loyalty. However, you can’t afford to have a weak link in the strongly linked chain you are attempting to create. Obviously, you have two choices: do it with the people you already have on the job, or hire new folks. Either way, you have to be willing to spend some time teaching them — and yourself, — how to be successful.

Inspect What You Expect

If you’ve spent any time with me at all, you will know I use the term “inspect what you expect” quite frequently. This simply means adapt to be a data-driven leader, and measure your progress as part of an ongoing system of effective management. Develop a good system for tracking performance and giving feedback, as well as getting feedback from all stakeholders. Leaders must not only be a coach as part of their leadership repertoire but also must receive coaching and feedback from others. A good rule to remember is “what gets measured, gets done.”

You must make the big goal, tactical plan, data, and everyone’s role in making that dream a reality part of every big and small meeting and gathering with posted results. As a leader, I also recommend regular dashboard on your desk or in your mailbox weekly and/or monthly to stay abreast of progress against the desired outcome. It should be part of every agenda item in one on one meetings, management meetings, staff meetings, board meetings, and meetings with investors, partners, donors, friends, networking groups, family members, and even children. Inspire everyone connected to you to be involved in your dream. This also helps you create the right energy around you at all times. This increases your faith and belief in your ability to get it done.

Reward Real Progress

Finally, don’t reward bad behavior or lack of performance, but reward desired performance, and those individuals who exhibit positive behaviors, including innovation and risk-taking in meaningful ways to empower people to act and to deal with problems directly at every level. When the team is inspired, you can be ok with not getting all the credit. On the contrary....you have created a winning culture where everybody wins.

Create a inspired and shared vision

Connect people to the vision

Create the right culture

Celebrate and reward the right behaviors

Stay humble, and thank your team