Breastfeeding Report: Why we need them.

As World Breastfeeding month draws to an end, I would like to highlight the amazing lactation workers who go above and beyond to make sure that nursing families feel cared for, supported & have the necessary tools to use their bodies to nourish their babies for as long as they please. Knowing that support is available to you and where to find it, is optimal to having a successful nursing journey.

Though times it seems like we as parents are just as strong as Superheros, unbreakable, unmesswithable but at times life’s stresses forces us to want to lock ourselves in the bathroom to regain our sanity; or even shed tears of frustration. We sometimes feel lonely and sometimes feel like there's too much going on and we need a break. And it’s ok! Truth be told, I have been there.

During the breastfeeding journey some people have expressed the frustration of feeling like a failure because their baby isn’t latching on properly, because of lack of supply and the list goes on. Lactation support personnel come in many different levels. However today I am featuring a CLC (Certified Lactation Consultant), Natosha Irwin is the owner of Intuitive Lactation. She is a mom, a great Doula and amazing friend.

Through every phase of our life having a nonjudgemental support person is essential for both our sanity and our growth. During the nursing stages for parents knowing a lactation specialist is of uttermost importance. That fact became apparent to me while providing in home postpartum support to my client. As a Doula I know the very basics of lactation, I shared it with my client and also gave her the opportunity to get evidence based lactation support from Natosha. "At 4 am Trezelle my Doula called her Certified Lactation Counselor friend Natosha who gave me really helpful advice. By the morning I was able to be less engorged and feed my baby again, and that was a wonderful feeling." That’s just what my client had to say about Natosha’s over the phone support.

My past client is not the only one who has had the opportunity to be provided lactation services from Natosha. A few days after the faithful 4 am call between Tammy and Natosha, I needed Natoshas help. My breast started to hurt, so I messaged Natosha and ask for help. Her advice? Massage my boobs and hand express. I went through labor unmedicated but ask me to hand express milk out of my swollen engorged cyborg looking boob, and I cry. The pain was so excruciating, but per her advice I tried to pump the clogged milk duct out. When things weren’t getting better she advised me to head to the ER, which is what I did. I was given antibiotics to take for 10 days as I was in the early stages of mastitis. I am so grateful to people like Natosha for the work that they do.

Natosha shared with seven reasons why Lactation support matters, read them below.

1 Lactation education, so that parents can feel empowerd and educated about their options & choices

2: Support via guidance, demonstration & continuous breastfeeding support.

3 Raves & praises when things are going well.

4 Someone to vent when life gets in the way or the bonding experiences.

5. Helping create a healing family and community bonds.