Breastfeeding Women Have Rights

When was the last time you were eating a sandwich in public and someone approached you to tell you that you needed to put a blanket over your head or that you needed to do that somewhere else? Pretty bizarre, right? Then why do people do this to breastfeeding women who are literally only trying to feed their babies? The fact of the matter is that women have a right to feed their babies whenever and wherever it is necessary to do so. But what’s more, why do we even need to defend a woman’s right to feed her baby in the first place?

You Have The Right To Breastfeed Your Baby

Currently 49 states protect a woman’s right to breastfeed her baby anywhere she is otherwise legally allowed to be, public or private.Many states have also passed laws that protect breastfeeding mothers in the workplace, while some states have even gone so far as to exempt breastfeeding mothers from jury duty. At the federal level women are protected in the workplace when it comes to pumping when they return. Employers with more than 50 people must provide a space with a locking door, other than a bathroom, for pumping women for up to one year after the birth of their child as well as reasonable time to pump.

Why Should You Support Breastfeeding Women?

For starters, it’s the right thing to do. But what’s more, keeping the women in the workforce who want to be there is better for families and it’s better for the economy. At a time in history when workforce participation is waning for several reasons, it just doesn’t make sense to keep someone out of the workforce who otherwise wants to be there. Making a small accommodation to new mothers allows them to get back to work sooner with one less thing to worry about when they get there.

There Are Too Many Obstacles To Breastfeeding Already

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends breastfeeding to at least one year, while the World Health Organization recommends breastfeeding until at least two years. Unfortunately many babies in the United States don’t make it past 6 months - only about half are still breastfed at that point. There are a lot of reasons for this. First, there are many women who aren’t able to breastfeed for medical or other reasons, and formula is a perfectly acceptable substitute. But for the women who are able and who want to breastfeed, they are often not getting the support they need to do so. Supporting breastfeeding mothers in the workplace, in public, and even just in general will help more women breastfeed their babies longer.

Breastfeeding Is Hard Enough Without The Obstacles