Breitbart Editor: JLaw In Front Of Statue Of Liberty Is Attack On The Right

The editor, John Carney, who has previously called out the left for their sensitivity, tweeted about the Annie Leibovitz-shot cover on Thursday. He shared a screenshot of Vogue’s Instagram post featuring the image and added his own mind-blowing caption. His caption suggests that the editorial is not merely a glamorous take on patriotism, but something far more insidious: An attack on the right.

We're going to have to create a full #MAGA shadow cultural industry because the Opposition Media can't even do fashion without attacking us pic.twitter.com/NRPf2JUfsy — John Carney (@carney) August 10, 2017

″We’re going to have to create a full #MAGA shadow cultural industry because the Opposition Media can’t even do fashion without attacking us,” the caption reads.

If you’re scratching your head and thinking: “Um, what? How did we get here? Where am I?” Well, you’re not alone.

Just a thought, but maybe if you're triggered by the Statue of Liberty the United States of America is not the right place for you. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 10, 2017

Triggered by the Statue of Liberty, this is fantastic https://t.co/bUry4HmGsZ — Ian Boudreau (@iboudreau) August 10, 2017

wasn't this one of Breitbart's prestige hires? Have to imagine he's kidding here ... https://t.co/xXKVTHy8Q0 — Sara Morrison (@SaraMorrison) August 10, 2017

lol at Leibovitz or anyone at Vogue knowing what Breitbart or the alt right even is https://t.co/CkqrQf1vql — Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) August 10, 2017

It's taken a week to go from "umm, Statue of Liberty isn't pro-immigration" to "the Statue of Liberty has always been leftist propaganda." — David Harris (@Hero_Complex) August 10, 2017

this is some next-level paranoia pic.twitter.com/MyesgiJJN7 — Danielle Tcholakian (@danielleiat) August 10, 2017

One journalist asked Carney specifically what “attack” he was talking about, and Carney responded like this:

“Poem Law” refers to an incident last week, when White House aide Stephen Miller was questioned about President Donald Trump’s immigration efforts. Miller ended up denying that the poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty, Emma Lazarus’ “The New Colossus,” held any sort of meaning because it was added to the statue later.

Now, there is so much to unpack here.

For one, cover shoots are planned months in advance ― this one in particular was shot in June ― so, no, there was no scrambling on Anna Wintour’s part to reshoot the cover as a way of slighting the right.

Additionally, that leap is wildly excessive. The cover lines are specifically about the magazine’s anniversary and “AMERICAN BEAUTY,” making the Statue of Liberty a more than logical backdrop. Hell, Jennifer Lawrence isn’t even an immigrant! Nor is she talking about immigrants in the story inside, making his use of ”#poemlaw” even more unhinged.

Carney’s tirade about the cover’s “problems” only continued after his first tweet. His comment indicating that Breitbart would do well with a fashion section sparked, arguably, the most entertaining backlash:

Seriously, I think we could do really well with @BreitbartNews Fashion. Lots of women who would like their fashion without leftism. — John Carney (@carney) August 10, 2017

This tweet launched #BreitbartFashion, which is a truly wondrous hashtag to explore:

#breitbartfashion Burying incriminating evidence in the most remote parts of dad's golf course demands rugged and comfortable footwear. pic.twitter.com/ycq1CQ6O1A — Sing For Your Supper (@louminatto) August 10, 2017

You could have casual Breitbart fashion, hip t-shirts and the like. pic.twitter.com/RB98GUYcTn — TrumanCapote's Ashes (@tcapotesashes) August 10, 2017

The cheeky responses only added fuel to Carney’s tweet-fire:

The reaction by leftists to my criticism of Vogue's cover is all the proof you need about its political content. — John Carney (@carney) August 10, 2017

If you want the Statue of Liberty to be a non-partisan symbol of America, don't make her central to your case against immigration reform. — John Carney (@carney) August 10, 2017

Damn. You guys are right. The Weaponization of the Statue of Liberty against immigration reform is a figment of my imagination. pic.twitter.com/KZnhbzQ6gn — John Carney (@carney) August 10, 2017

Carney’s note that Vogue is “weaponizing” the Statue of Liberty is particularly bizarre considering Breitbart has used the Statue of Liberty for their own advertising purposes: