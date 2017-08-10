Breitbart Editor: JLaw In Front Of Statue Of Liberty Is Attack On The Right

September’s Vogue cover featuring Jennifer Lawrence in front of the Statue of Liberty has caused quite a stir ― particularly with one Breitbart editor.
And Twitter users have run wild with it.
The editor, John Carney, who has previously called out the left for their sensitivity, tweeted about the Annie Leibovitz-shot cover on Thursday. He shared a screenshot of Vogue’s Instagram post featuring the image and added his own mind-blowing caption. His caption suggests that the editorial is not merely a glamorous take on patriotism, but something far more insidious: An attack on the right.
″We’re going to have to create a full #MAGA shadow cultural industry because the Opposition Media can’t even do fashion without attacking us,” the caption reads.
If you’re scratching your head and thinking: “Um, what? How did we get here? Where am I?” Well, you’re not alone.
One journalist asked Carney specifically what “attack” he was talking about, and Carney responded like this:
“Poem Law” refers to an incident last week, when White House aide Stephen Miller was questioned about President Donald Trump’s immigration efforts. Miller ended up denying that the poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty, Emma Lazarus’ “The New Colossus,” held any sort of meaning because it was added to the statue later.
Now, there is so much to unpack here.
For one, cover shoots are planned months in advance ― this one in particular was shot in June ― so, no, there was no scrambling on Anna Wintour’s part to reshoot the cover as a way of slighting the right.
Additionally, that leap is wildly excessive. The cover lines are specifically about the magazine’s anniversary and “AMERICAN BEAUTY,” making the Statue of Liberty a more than logical backdrop. Hell, Jennifer Lawrence isn’t even an immigrant! Nor is she talking about immigrants in the story inside, making his use of ”#poemlaw” even more unhinged.
Carney’s tirade about the cover’s “problems” only continued after his first tweet. His comment indicating that Breitbart would do well with a fashion section sparked, arguably, the most entertaining backlash:
This tweet launched #BreitbartFashion, which is a truly wondrous hashtag to explore:
The cheeky responses only added fuel to Carney’s tweet-fire:
Carney’s note that Vogue is “weaponizing” the Statue of Liberty is particularly bizarre considering Breitbart has used the Statue of Liberty for their own advertising purposes:
Here’s our tip to Carney: Stop tweeting.
