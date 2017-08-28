Brewery Donates 155,000 Cans Of Water To Harvey Victims

One of the world’s largest beer brewing companies is stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey by sending them 155,000 cold ones ― of water, that is.

The Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Georgia announced that it is donating cans of emergency drinking water to those hard-hit by the storm, which has dumped more than 30 inches of rain on parts of southeast Texas.

Anheuser-Busch.com The Anheuser-Busch Brewery is sending more than 155,000 cans of emergency drinking water to those hard-hit by Hurricane Harvey.

About 50,000 cans were delivered to a Red Cross facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Monday before plans were made to send two more truckloads containing more than 100,000 cans to Arlington, Texas ― “making the total distribution number about 155,000 cans,” a spokesperson told HuffPost by email on Monday.

Canning water for emergencies is something Sarah Schilling says the company “periodically” does.

“Throughout the year, we periodically pause beer production at our Cartersville, Georgia brewery to produce emergency canned drinking water so we are ready to help out communities across the country in times of crisis,” the brewmaster with Anheuser-Busch Cartersville Brewery said in a statement.

“Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations,” Schilling said.

A spokesperson for the company told HuffPost that these periodic pauses in their production are “built into the regular canning calendar” and that the water being donated this week was already canned and ready when the Red Cross issued a request for help.

This isn’t the first time Anheuser-Busch has provided water and other supplies to areas affected by national disasters.

Last year, the company, which opened the doors to its first brewery in 1852, reported donating more than 2 million cans of drinking water to areas across the U.S., including those affected by Louisiana floods, California wildfires and Hurricane Matthew, which hit the Caribbean and the southeastern U.S.