Brexit again

Having had some time to relax on holiday it has brought the 'Brexit issue' into focus.

It seems that there is much caterwauling (the sound two bobcats make when they are having a scrap for territory and/or conjugal rights); giving carte blanche to the wingeing right to take aim at anything that doesn't resemble jingoist flag waving, mutton and pork chops and allowing the far left to fester in sybaritic (optimistically lavish) promises and pitiless condemnations (Oh Jeremy Corbyn).

As Oliver Hardy says, "Well Stanley this is another fine mess you've got us into" as the hapless Stan shuffles ineffectively from one foot to another and Hardy fumes belatedly at the loss of 'management' control. Replace 'David and George' with 'Stan and Laurel' and you get the "Oliver and Hardy" of Brexit.

Mr. Cameron, the architect of Brexit, ended up being a reckless gambler with no skin in the game. He literally whistled off from centre stage to take succour in his wife's capable hands. Mr. Osborne, looking more like a briefcase in a sausage skin than ever, scooped the editorial role of The Standard to spike Theresa (dis)May's Brexit negotiations.

The Brexiters are cock a hoop and relishing Rule Britannia taking to the waves of international commerce. These cut throat pirates have shred the 'red tape' of Europe that has been a prison to their ambition. The red tape of Europe had, by reasonable standards, become entangling but with the aim of drawing a continent together.

Bearing in mind Europe's bloodthirsty history it seems to be a small price to pay. Better to have negotiated and been a ‘stick in the mud’ than to live in a mercantilist dream/nightmare world. The irony being that all that red tape will be doubled or even trebled as the market tries to monetise the chaos and God help us if we take a swing to the far left.