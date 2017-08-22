Brian Austin Green Opens Up About Having More Kids With Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox share three beautiful sons together, but it seems like the former “90210” actor is still holding out for a baby girl.

In a Facebook live interview posted Monday, the actor admitted it could be “kind of awesome” to have another child, joking, “I have four boys now. A fifth is a basketball team.”

Green has sons Noah Shannon, 4, Bodhi Ransom, 3, and Journey River, 1, with Fox, and 15-year-old Kassius, from a prior relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.

But Green doesn’t know if he’s ready for another boy just yet, and noted he and Fox aren’t necessarily trying for another child at the moment.

“I want a girl,” he said. “I really want a girl.”

“I’m worried that if I try I’ll just get another boy,” he added. “Not just because I love my boys, but I’ll have another boy and I don’t know if I’m ready for five.”

While we don’t know if the couple will have a fourth baby anytime soon, we do know the sons they do have are some of the cutest boys we’ve ever seen. Of course, Fox thinks so, too.

On Monday, the “Transformers” actress shared a throwback photo of Green, thanking him for “donating your DNA to the shared dream of birthing our own colony of teen heart throbs.”