For an artist who has been recording and performing for almost three decades, the title of R & B legend Brian McKnight’s upcoming album, Genesis, is somewhat striking.

After all of these years, one wonders what is being born — or reborn — in McKnight.

“I try to name an album after one of the songs on it,” McKnight recently shared by phone. “‘Genesis’ is one of the first songs I’ve written that isn’t a love song. It talks about where we’re at as people. The only way that we can get back to what we should be is almost to start all over again.”

“If you parallel that with my career, in order for me to get where I’m trying to go, I have to forget everything that’s happened up until now and look at my career as if no one ever knew who Brian McKnight was. If I was starting today, what would I present?”

That may prompt you to wonder where, after almost 30 years, Brian McKnight is trying to go.

“When you have hit songs,” the legend honestly shared, “you want more hits.”

After listening to the gorgeous new single, “Forever,” it sounds like McKnight is on the right track. Fans will hope that it is indicative of the music on McKnight’s upcoming album.

“This is the most progressive album that I’ve ever made, from a sonic standpoint,” the singer reflected. “For the last five or six years, I’ve been trying to write and record ‘Brian McKnight’ music that’s more sonically viable, that has the right sounds, that is contemporary enough to be in the conversation. I think people will see that I haven’t deviated from the formula. I’ve just mixed the music a little differently.”

McKnight, 48 has been mixing his music for awhile now, having signed his first recording contract in 1989. The next year, his eponymous debut album introduced the world to his prodigious songwriting and his peerless, piercing tenor. The hits — like “One Last Cry,” “Anytime,” and “Back At One” — came quickly, solidifying McKnight’s standing among R & B’s royalty.

In addition to his solo classics, McKnight has collaborated over the years with an all-star list of talent that includes Mariah Carey, Vanessa Williams, and BeBe Winans. The impressive list leaves one wondering whether there’s anyone with whom the legend would like to work down the road.

“I don’t know that there’s a dream collaboration,” McKnight reflected. “When Mariah called, I was like ‘Whoa! She could have called anyone, and she called me.’ I think that’s the way things should happen. And I’d jump at the chance to work with Vanessa again. But I’ll tell you this much: if Donald Fagen [of band Steely Dan] called and said ‘Hey, Brian! Do you want to come and work with me on my next solo record?” I think I would die right there on the spot!”

Fans could die listening to McKnight croon the classics they love along with music from his upcoming Genesis album during tour stops around the country.

“I’m not a fool who would show up where people are gathered to hear me and exclude songs that I know they’re coming to hear,” McKnight promised. “As much as I love the new material, people come to concerts for nostalgia. Every night in concert, we try to sprinkle in some new things with every song that people want to hear.”

More information on McKnight and his current tour is available at mcknight360.com

“Forever” is available digitally. The new album, Genesis, will be released August 25 on CD and digital.