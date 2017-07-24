WEDDINGS
22 Afternoon Bridal Shower Dresses You'll Want To Wear Again And Again

In case you're stumped about the dress code!

By Brittany Wong
When searching for something to wear to an afternoon bridal shower, use the same styling rules you’d use for a wedding, said Amber Harrison, a wedding etiquette expert at Wedding Paper Divas.

Don’t wear white, she told HuffPost; the bride will likely be in some shade of it. From there, narrow your picks down to something pretty that’s sure to photograph well, she explained.

“As a general rule, stay away from black, white or busy, small patterns,” Harrison said. “Saturated, solid colors with a playful detail, like sweet buttons or an interesting collar or neckline, are a great choice.”

Below, we’ve gathered 22 sweet frocks that fit the bill.

Brittany Wong Relationships Editor, HuffPost

