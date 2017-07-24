22 Afternoon Bridal Shower Dresses You'll Want To Wear Again And Again

When searching for something to wear to an afternoon bridal shower, use the same styling rules you’d use for a wedding, said Amber Harrison, a wedding etiquette expert at Wedding Paper Divas.
Don’t wear white, she told HuffPost; the bride will likely be in some shade of it. From there, narrow your picks down to something pretty that’s sure to photograph well, she explained.
“As a general rule, stay away from black, white or busy, small patterns,” Harrison said. “Saturated, solid colors with a playful detail, like sweet buttons or an interesting collar or neckline, are a great choice.”
Below, we’ve gathered 22 sweet frocks that fit the bill.
-
1 Plus-Size Floral Mini Dress
-
-
3 Gardenia Lace Column Dress
-
4 Plus Size Off the Shoulder Floral Dress
-
-
6 Fantasizing Flawless Shift Dress
-
7 Patterned Halterneck Dress
-
8 Striped And Floral Print Tunic
-
9 Wiggle Dress With Cold Shoulder
-
10 Floral Print Dress
-
11 Button-Down Surplice Mini Dress
-
12 Lace V-Neck Skater Dress
-
13 Skyline Wrap Dress
-
14 Floral Pencil Dress
-
15 Embroidered Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress
-
16 Eyelet Embroidery Dress
-
17 So Sixties A-Line Dress
-
18 Floral Jacquard Dress
-
19 Cold Shoulder Swing Dress With Key Hole
-
20 Softspun Ruffle Midi Dress
-
21 One Shoulder Ruffle Dress
-
22 Halter Maxi Dress
