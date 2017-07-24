22 Afternoon Bridal Shower Dresses You'll Want To Wear Again And Again

When searching for something to wear to an afternoon bridal shower, use the same styling rules you’d use for a wedding, said Amber Harrison, a wedding etiquette expert at Wedding Paper Divas.

Don’t wear white, she told HuffPost; the bride will likely be in some shade of it. From there, narrow your picks down to something pretty that’s sure to photograph well, she explained.

“As a general rule, stay away from black, white or busy, small patterns,” Harrison said. “Saturated, solid colors with a playful detail, like sweet buttons or an interesting collar or neckline, are a great choice.”