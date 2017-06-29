Bride Pride Creators Talk July 22nd Event In Provincetown (AUDIO)

This week I talked with Ilene Mitnick and Allison Baldwin about Bride Pride the World’s Largest All-Girl Wedding and Renewal Ceremony now in its second year that takes place July 22nd 2017 in Provincetown, Massachusetts. They’re expecting hundreds of women simultaneously declaring their never-ending love for each during Provincetown’s epic Girl Splash week. Our favorite political humorist and Reverend-for-the-day Kate “Mad Vow” Clinton will be performing the ceremonies at the historic Pilgrim Monument. Though the deadline has passed to register for marriage there is no deadline for renewal registrations. With at least 100 couples participating you’ll also become part of history with the Guinness Book of World Records for the World’s Largest Lesbian Wedding and Renewal Ceremony. After the exchanging vows and rings and a parade down Commercial Street, the whole town of Provincetown will be your reception party. On behalf of those married Bride Pride will be making a donation to Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors Fund that works to end homelessness among LGBT youth, creating a world in which young people can be their true selves. I talked to Ilene and Alli about their inspiration for creating Bride Pride and their spin on our LGBTQ issues.