Bride Pride Creators Talk July 22nd Event In Provincetown (AUDIO)

This week I talked with Ilene Mitnick and Allison Baldwin about Bride Pride the World’s Largest All-Girl Wedding and Renewal Ceremony now in its second year that takes place July 22nd 2017 in Provincetown, Massachusetts. They’re expecting hundreds of women simultaneously declaring their never-ending love for each during Provincetown’s epic Girl Splash week. Our favorite political humorist and Reverend-for-the-day Kate “Mad Vow” Clinton will be performing the ceremonies at the historic Pilgrim Monument. Though the deadline has passed to register for marriage there is no deadline for renewal registrations. With at least 100 couples participating you’ll also become part of history with the Guinness Book of World Records for the World’s Largest Lesbian Wedding and Renewal Ceremony. After the exchanging vows and rings and a parade down Commercial Street, the whole town of Provincetown will be your reception party. On behalf of those married Bride Pride will be making a donation to Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors Fund that works to end homelessness among LGBT youth, creating a world in which young people can be their true selves. I talked to Ilene and Alli about their inspiration for creating Bride Pride and their spin on our LGBTQ issues.
When asked how they see our LGBTQ community moving forward in a Trump administration Mitnick stated,
I think that our nation is just really divided and the LGBTQ community I think for years have felt their own division within a country. Now we’re more divided after we’ve come together and it has felt even under the Obama administration, I feel like promises were made to people and promises were kept to people and now I feel like with this administration that it was just a play and it was just a lie. Not that we were lied to by the previous administration but everything is just getting blown up and no matter what fight we fought and no matter how strong we’ve become I feel like it’s really hard to predict a really solid future right now. I think that we need to vote with our feet to stand up and be heard and be strong…
Baldwin concluded,
There’s so many reasons to be distracted. Everyday there’s half dozen to a dozen crises or things that are upsetting to read about in the news and I certainly read the news everyday. I have to remind myself not to get distracted but to move forward. I believe we need to move forward together and not be divisive amongst ourselves but we need to come together. I feel that has happened even more than in the past, that perhaps this administration has woken people up. Not that I would have wanted this to be the reason for people to wake-up but it has brought people together and like moving together strong.
Ilene Mitnick and Allison Baldwin are co-owners of the award-winning Roux Bed & Breakfast in Provincetown, MA. After 25+ years of corporate life in hospitality, retail, manufacturing, event planning, marketing and start-up not-for-profits, they took a leap of faith, followed a dream and jumped into restoring and operating a bed & breakfast. They’re genetically wired for curating experiences in and outside their home and passionate about bringing more women to Provincetown year round, which is how Bride Pride came about. Both serial entrepreneurs, they’re constantly creating new ideas for their business and the town.
