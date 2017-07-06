Man Proposes To Bride's Sister With Down Syndrome: Will You Be My BFF?

On a beautiful day in March of 2016, Will proposed to not only me, but Hannah as well. Hannah has always been a huge part of our life.

From day one, I made it clear that Hannah and I were a package deal. With her having Down syndrome I always felt the need to protect her. Will not only accepted Hannah, but loved her unconditionally the same way I did.

He cares for her protects her, makes her laugh, & everything in between. I could not ask for a better Husband to be, to not only love me, but to love us. Will asked Hannah to be his best friend forever & me to be his wife. By far the best day of my life.