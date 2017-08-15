Bride Wears Late Grandma's Dress To Her Wedding, And It Fits To A T

Grandma Adel died in 1969 when Madison’s mother was just 14 years old, so Madison never had the chance to meet her. But it meant so much to their family to have their grandma there in spirit.

“For me, not knowing my mom’s parents has been normal because they both died before me and my brother were born,” Madison said. “But especially as we have gotten older, I know my mom really wishes her parents could have met us and seen the kind of people we have become. So it was really meaningful that the memory of her mom was in the wedding.”