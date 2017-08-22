Bridging the Gap: Crypto ATM Membership Tokens

The past few months have seen an influx of new investment into the blockchain technology space by means of the initial coin offering (ICO), a new fundraising model that doles out digital tokens instead of shares of stock. With a constant stream of ICO’s raising jaw dropping amounts (Tezos with a $232 million and Filecoin with over $186 million on their first day), the blockchain space has attracted what any new lucrative industry attracts: new investors and regulators. The regulatory push back has mainly been driven by the SEC, who has taken issue with the similarity that many ICO raises have to equity raises.

Overall, the issue rests on whether the token can be considered to have functional utility outside of equity; if it does, then the token will not be under SEC watch. Additionally, the ICO market has brought many new investors. In fact, many of these new investors have been lured through stories of a mysterious disruptive new technology and of course, the possibility of a quick large payout.

However, the onslaught of new investors creates a problem.

Access to digital currencies that are used to participate in the ICO’s can be hard to purchase. Services like Coinbase and Kraken provide online access, however, the strict compliance procedures needed to access these services combined with somewhat complex user interface prevents many new investors from entering. So what’s the solution? Services like CoinFlip may be the answer.

CoinFlip, a cryptocurrency ATM service, is attempting a first in the new ICO craze: A membership token that will allow any user to easy purchase digital currency in a quick and secure way, with additional membership bonuses included. “We want to help lower the barrier of entry for those who are interested in the digital currency industry but feel that the buying process is too overwhelming”, CEO Daniel Polotsky explained. By offering straight forward registration, a familiar looking ATM for exchanges, and dedicated customer service to answer any questions, CoinFlip is making strides to bridge the gap between the demand of new customers and their ability to actually access the market.

Connecting Mass Public to Blockchain Technology

In addition to improving the customer experience of purchasing digital currency, CoinFlip also gives their token holders additional incentives based on their purchase amount including lowered transaction fees, ownership opportunities, and inside access to the companies data. The membership token model for cryptocurrency ATMs is unexplored territory, however, Polotsky feels optimistic about the direction that tokens like FlipCoin will bring.

By creating an ecosystem that gives our users comfort from the point of sale, we can really begin to build the trust between the public and this new technology. Allowing our customers to have easy access, discounted transactions, and membership benefits, we really hope to take the ‘scary’ out of this new technology

, Polotsky stated.

With services like CoinFlip propelling the connection of blockchain technology with the mass public, the new stream of investors is sure to steadily increase over the foreseeable future. It seems for now, the ICO boom is here to stay.

