Bridging the Gap from Across the Pond

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) has been a staple in American culture for several decades, despite its anonymous nature. We’ve seen references to it in movies and heard about it from our schools, workplaces, or friends. Most of us know someone who has personally gone through a 12-step program. It’s sometimes caricatured--a dimly lit room, a droning group of strangers sitting in plastic chairs. Each one slowly breaking open their exterior shell as the waterworks come flooding through. Meanwhile the protagonist, or whoever was dragged into the circle, rolls their eyes, sarcastically mutters their mantras, and can’t wait to move on with life. But the origins of AA are so much different than many of us believe, and the worldwide impact it has is so underplayed in this type of portrayal.

AA was brainstormed in 1935, between two men seeking to overcome their dependence on alcohol. By 1947, the UK hosted its first AA meeting. The venue was the beautiful Dorchester Hotel in London, and included men and women looking to change their lives. In 1949, just two years after the first meeting in the UK, London had developed two weekly AA meetings and the number of attendees grew to over 100. Today, there are over 50 weekly meetings in London alone. I know this information from recently presenting on women and recovery at an addiction conference in London.

For many, AA is a key social element they were once missing in their recovery. For others, it’s a solid first step to a path of long-term recovery. They make friends in similar straits through programs like AA, build a social circle of healing and recovery, and finally find the support that they were missing in their lives. Despite the massive growth of this organization and the millions of people it helps each year, it’s still barely scratching the surface of the epidemic of addiction worldwide. There’s still a powerful, if invisible, barrier preventing people from entering recovery. That barrier is social stigma. “Several studies have identified stigma as a significant barrier for accessing health care.” Addiction is the only disease where the victims are blamed for their own suffering.

This belief isn’t just insulting to the families suffering with addiction -- it’s having the terrifying effect of preventing millions of people from getting healthcare they desperately need. “In 2013, an estimated 22.7 million Americans (8.6 percent) needed treatment for a problem related to drugs or alcohol, but only about 2.5 million people (0.9 percent) received treatment at a specialty facility.”

In England, “Deaths deaths related to drug misuse are at their highest level since comparable records began in 1993.” Despite the strong presence of AA in our two countries, we’re both experiencing a tragic loss of life due to addiction-related disorders. Yet we are woefully underrepresenting the population in need of care.

Substance use disorder is a disease that won’t go away until we change the way our culture reacts to it. The most impactful way we can quell this spread is by seeking to understand the men, women, and adolescents who are suffering through it, and empowering them to overcome their suffering rather than humiliating them for it. In my opinion, it’s through serving women that the impact of recovery can be most influential. They have the most potential to influence their children’s health and lifestyle. By focusing on women, we are focusing on the intergenerational cause of addiction. By helping women recover, we are also providing preventative care for every generation that follows them.