Brie Larson Nailed It In This Whimsical 'Unicorn' Gown

Must-See Movies From The 2016 Toronto Film Festival

"Jackie"

When I sat down for "Jackie" five days into the festival, I'd hit a wall. My body was crying out for sleep. Five minutes into the movie, sleep was the last thing I could think of. Shot in extensive close-ups, Pablo Larraín's snapshot of the week following John F. Kennedy's 1963 assassination shows a damaged First Lady piloting grief and rage as her Camelot crumbles. Natalie Portman <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/jackie-natalie-portman-review_us_57d71a18e4b0fbd4b7baf631" target="_blank">shuffles through the conflicted turmoil of Jackie Kennedy</a>, painting her as both aloof and distraught. Together, they challenge the notions of what a biopic can say about its subject. "Jackie" is astonishing.<br><br><i>﻿"Jackie" opens Dec. 9.</i>

TIFF