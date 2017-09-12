STYLE
09/12/2017

Brie Larson Nailed It In This Whimsical 'Unicorn' Gown

W 😍 W.

By Jamie Feldman

Brie Larson is already a red carpet queen. Now she’s a red carpet unicorn, too.

Larson attended the premiere for “Unicorn Store,” a movie she both directed and stars in, at the Toronto Film Festival Monday. She looked stunning in a multi-color draped Schiaparelli gown with a waist-cinching belt, strappy silver heels and matching soft makeup. 

George Pimentel via Getty Images
SWOON.

It was an appropriate choice for the movie that marks her directorial debut, as she’s basically a unicorn personified in this magical look. 

Just LOOK at this makeup... 

Michael Tran via Getty Images
Silver sweetness. 

...Not to mention this adorable twisted updo. 

Walter McBride via Getty Images

It might only be Tuesday, but we’re calling it: Larson is best-dressed of the week.

George Pimentel via Getty Images
Magical movement.

