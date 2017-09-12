Brie Larson Nailed It In This Whimsical 'Unicorn' Gown

Brie Larson is already a red carpet queen. Now she’s a red carpet unicorn, too.
Larson attended the premiere for “Unicorn Store,” a movie she both directed and stars in, at the Toronto Film Festival Monday. She looked stunning in a multi-color draped Schiaparelli gown with a waist-cinching belt, strappy silver heels and matching soft makeup.
It was an appropriate choice for the movie that marks her directorial debut, as she’s basically a unicorn personified in this magical look.
Just LOOK at this makeup...
...Not to mention this adorable twisted updo.
It might only be Tuesday, but we’re calling it: Larson is best-dressed of the week.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
PHOTO GALLERY
BEFORE YOU GO
Must-See Movies From The 2016 Toronto Film Festival
PHOTO GALLERY
Must-See Movies From The 2016 Toronto Film Festival
CONVERSATIONS