Kyle Mooney Brings His 'SNL' Warmth To New Film 'Brigsby Bear'

It’s possible Kyle Mooney was placed on this earth to make “Brigsby Bear.” He applies his bumbling “Saturday Night Live” sensibilities to a warm story about a man named James Pope who knows little of the world beyond a fake children’s show called “Brigsby Bear,” made by the parents who kidnapped him as a baby and raised him in a remote bunker.

When police rescue him, James struggles to accept that no one in the real world knows his favorite character’s eccentric sci-fi adventures. HuffPost and AOL have a joint exclusive clip in which a detective (Greg Kinnear) questions him about his childhood. James’ misunderstanding of the world quickly emerges.

Co-written by Mooney and directed by his “SNL” collaborator Dave McCrary, “Brigsby Bear” builds toward a story about James finishing the children’s series himself after reuniting with his birth parents.