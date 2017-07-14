ENTERTAINMENT
07/14/2017 12:11 pm ET

Kyle Mooney Brings His 'SNL' Warmth To New Film 'Brigsby Bear'

See a clip from the new movie about a man obsessed with a fake children's show.

By Matthew Jacobs

It’s possible Kyle Mooney was placed on this earth to make “Brigsby Bear.” He applies his bumbling “Saturday Night Live” sensibilities to a warm story about a man named James Pope who knows little of the world beyond a fake children’s show called “Brigsby Bear,” made by the parents who kidnapped him as a baby and raised him in a remote bunker.

When police rescue him, James struggles to accept that no one in the real world knows his favorite character’s eccentric sci-fi adventures. HuffPost and AOL have a joint exclusive clip in which a detective (Greg Kinnear) questions him about his childhood. James’ misunderstanding of the world quickly emerges. 

Co-written by Mooney and directed by his “SNL” collaborator Dave McCrary, “Brigsby Bear” builds toward a story about James finishing the children’s series himself after reuniting with his birth parents.

Opening July 28, “Brigsby Bear” boasts a stacked cast that also includes Mark Hamill, Michaela Watkins, Matt Walsh, Claire Danes, Beck Bennett, Andy Samberg and Tim Heidecker. 

Matthew Jacobs Entertainment Reporter, HuffPost

