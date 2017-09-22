Bring on the Beautiful Fall Colors

Fall is here with its beautiful colors, and I am not just talking about the gorgeous leaves that appear this time of year. I am talking about hair color. Most of us are home getting back into our routine and maybe thinking about a fall style. Fall is a great time to change things up a bit.

This is a season that you can start to transition into a bit darker tone without totally giving up those lighter pieces left over from the summer. I know that a lot of my clients are not quite ready to let go of the summer glow but they do want something slightly more seasonal. In this case, there are several techniques that I recommend.

Balyaging , the Ombre , low lights and baby-lights are all great options to accomplish a beautiful look for fall. To start, set an appointment with your stylist. Request that the stylist take a close look at your skin tone and make some recommendations for your hair color. Remember, these are trained professionals that will have a good grasp of what will look most attractive on you.

Typically, if your complexion is on the warm side, you may want to stick with warmer shades. Contrary, if your complexion is cool, you may want to stay with cooler shades. In each color palette, there are numerous shades of brown, red, blonde and, yes, black. Even, all the way through platinum. And, let’s not forget about all of those fun fashion colors. I am talking about the vast number of light and dark pastels that are now available.

My point is that whatever color you choose, there are always different tones within that shade. You might be thinking, “I could never pull of red hair with my skin tone”, however, this is not always true. Most likely you probably can wear a specific color if you select the right shade within its color palette. For example, there are many shades of browns and blondes that can work well with most people’s natural hair color if they just take the time to properly select them.