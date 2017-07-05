Bringbackourgirls: Where Are They Now?

Boko Haram remains a major issue in the region and though 104 girls have been released, the issues they face coming home are directly tied to the pervasiveness of Boko Haram and the resentment that villages harbor towards them. This resentment leads to the stigmatization that makes it hard for girls like Zara to return home. On their joint mission to Nigeria in 2016, UN Rapporteurs on sale of children, slavery, and right to health examined measures the Nigerian Government could take to help address these issues. Many of the recommendations focus on solving the root conditions that can lead to violent extremism such as poverty, discrimination, exclusion and gender inequality, and lack of security and deprivation. The report suggests that addressing these immediate needs of the victim’s communities as well as these root conditions can help in the victim’s long journey towards rehabilitation and reintegration. Furthermore, a more gender sensitive approach to the fight against terrorism, including better gender-sensitive training for law enforcement and increased awareness of the remedies and protections available to victims, would also help and has been implemented through workshops held by the UN. Thus, though the fight against Boko Haram is a long and treacherous one, addressing these root issues are not only doable but ought be the duty and focus of every government.