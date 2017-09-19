Brisket to Honey Cake: 14 Tried & True Recipes for Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah is upon us. That means a festive dinner with family and friends, with apples and honey to symbolize hopes of a sweet new year. From the world’s most-googled brisket recipe to Marcy Goldman’s wonderful honey cake, every dish you need to celebrate is on this list. L’Shana Tova!

Adapted from a recipe by Nach Waxman, owner of the New York City cookbook shop Kitchen Arts & Letters, this is apparently the world’s most-googled brisket recipe. It’s also surprisingly simple to make. There’s no wine, stock or bottled sauces added — instead, the brisket is cooked on top of a massive heap of onions, which slowly caramelize, making a flavorful French onion soup-like braising liquid all their own. GET THE RECIPE

Matzo ball soup is traditional for Passover, but we love it on Rosh Hashanah too. Making it is a bit of a “potschke,” as my mother would say, but it’s not hard. You pretty much throw everything into a pot and forget it. And I’m not ashamed to admit that my matzo balls are made from a mix. GET THE RECIPE

These brussels sprouts are roasted in a high temperature oven until golden and crisp, and then tossed with a touch of balsamic vinegar and honey before serving. Make extra — they’re as addictive as French fries! GET THE RECIPE

Adapted from Melissa Clark’s fabulous Sweet & Spicy Roast Chicken in The New York Times, this is the perfect no-fuss dish for the holidays. The chicken is immersed in a honey, citrus, and chili-infused marinade, and then roasted on a sheet pan with carrots and dates. Before serving, herbs, scallions and pistachios are added for freshness, color, and crunch. Everything can be prepared and assembled a day in advance, so all that’s left to do at dinnertime is pop it in the oven. GET THE RECIPE

With so many other flavors on the table, it’s perfectly fine to keep your green vegetable simple. This dish has only three ingredients, but it’s much more than the sum of its parts. GET THE RECIPE

You can’t have Rosh Hashanah without apple cake. This one, with chunks of sweet apples nestled in a tender, buttery rum cake, is my absolute favorite. GET THE RECIPE

Chicken Marbella is probably the most famous dish to come out of the beloved Silver Palate Cookbook by Julie Rosso and the late Sheila Lukins. It’s loaded with flavor, thanks to a long marinade in garlic and herbs and a savory-sweet gravy that’s good enough to drink. But more than anything, it’s the combination of deep purple prunes, briny capers and meaty green olives that makes it so spectacular. GET THE RECIPE

Made with carrots, sweet potatoes, apples and honey, this savory soup with a hint of sweetness and spice is perfect for Rosh Hashanah. The secret ingredient is curry powder, which lends a subtle hint of autumn spice. Feel free to make it a few days in advance. GET THE RECIPE

It is traditional to eat pomegranates on Rosh Hashana because, with their numerous arils, they symbolize fruitfulness. Go ahead and make this bold sangria ahead of time — it’s best when the fruit has a chance to steep in the punch overnight. GET THE RECIPE

Homemade applesauce is richly flavored, tart and sweet — almost like apple pie filling — and a world apart from store-bought. Serve it warm out of the oven for instant comfort. GET THE RECIPE

This baked salmon dish takes a total of 20 minutes – 10 minutes to prepare and 10 minutes to cook – yet tastes like something you’d order at a fancy restaurant. Feel free to substitute another type of fish like cod, trout or striped bass, although salmon offsets the pecan-panko crust and tangy glaze beautifully. GET THE RECIPE

This make-ahead cauliflower purée is creamy and comforting, and it just happens to taste remarkably like mashed potatoes. It also has the benefit of being easier to make, healthier and lower in carbs. But don’t make it just for that reason: it’s delicious in its own right. GET THE RECIPE

This old-fashioned dessert of warm baked apples and scarlet cranberries with a crunchy streusel topping comes from Rustic Fruit Desserts by Cory Schreiber and Julie Richardson. It can be made entirely ahead of time and reheated after dinner -- and leftovers are delicious for breakfast the next day with a cup of coffee. GET THE RECIPE