BritBox President Soumya Sriraman talks with me about the Fall Season starting with Cold Feet

Soumya Sriraman is the President of Britbox, a joint venture between BBC Worldwide, the commercial arm of the BBC, and ITV. Prior to joining BBC Worldwide North America, Sriraman was CEO of Palisades Tartan, a British/American film distribution company. She previously also held senior executive positions at Universal, Warner and Vivendi.

It is very clear that Sriraman, loves her job and is a very big fan of her streaming service. She should be, it is a quality service worthy of your consideration. I have been a subscriber since they launched and it is one of my go to services.

They have a bold fall schedule and we talked about BritBox now and what the future holds. Things get underway tonight with the reboot of a great British Sitcom Cold Feet. Listen to our podcast on all things BritBox.

For those who are new to Cold Feet it is a comedy-drama series about a group of British couples living in Manchester. The show took Britain by storm when it debuted in 1997.

Cold Feet ended its first run in 2003 but made a comeback last year. James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, John Thomson, Faye Ripley and Robert Bathurst have returned to the show.

But alas, Helen Baxendale, a talented British actress known by American audiences as Ross's girlfriend Emily in Friends - chose not to return, which is just as well as her character Rachel is technically dead.

The BritBox fall line-up also features serving as the exclusive U.S. home to Five By Five, a special featuring five short films created by and starring Golden Globe winner Idris Elba (Luther).

Everything is done in London, and each episode is a short film that feature new writers who highlight new on-screen talent that work alongside established names. The story centers around teenager Ash (Michael Ajao) who has a chance encounter that leads him to make a dangerous decision starting a chain reaction that plays out across the five connected shorts.

Other fall highlights include a new season of popular sci-fi satire Red Dwarf and for the first time on U.S. streaming, dance competition giant Strictly Come Dancing - the show that led to the American sensation Dancing with the Stars. The network has also acquired the rights to the new season of popular UK reality show I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here. Both programs will be available under BritBox’s “Now” section not long after their original UK airings.

That is a strong line-up to go with their impressive existing library of quality shows like Inspector Morse, Cadfael, Dalziel and Pascoe, Classic Doctor Who, Fawlty Towers, Gavin and Stacey, Jonathan Creek, Keeping Up Appearances, Lark Rise to Candleford, Porridge, Rosemary and Thyme, Red Dwarf, Prime Suspect, Inspector Lynley, Upstairs Downstairs (original and re-boot), Wycliffe, and A Touch of Frost. They also have great lifestyle content, if you enjoy things like Countryfile or Fantasy Homes by the Sea.