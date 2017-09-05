British Airways Magazine Really Thinks Lupita Nyong'o Is From Fictional Wakanda

Lupita N’yongo isn’t from Wakanda. Wakanda isn’t real.

This may come as a surprise to the editors at British Airways’ High Life magazine who noted the fictional African nation in which Marvel’s “Black Panther” is set as the actress’ home country.

Twitter user @MrFilmkritik shared a photo of the magazine’s global best-dressed feature, which lists several celebs along with their city of residence. Everyone’s information is accurate except for the 34-year-old actress who’s described as “The Marvel: Lupita Nyong’o (Wakanda).”

The British Airways in flight magazine really thinks Lupita Nyong’o is from Wakanda. pic.twitter.com/Pjnytkf68A — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) September 4, 2017

Nyong’o is indeed co-starring in Marvel’s “Black Panther” film, but a quick Google search shows that the actress was born in Mexico, raised in Kenya and apparently lives in Brooklyn.

Twitter, of course, was quick to call out the in-flight magazine.

Wakanda is lovely this time of year — AG (@5horizns) September 5, 2017

Wakanda 💀. They really don't give a fuck https://t.co/TwS2ZJrVZa — Aowa* (@Emmy_LeeM) September 4, 2017

Damn, want the hookup with adamantium, call me Lupita!!! side note can't wait for Black Panther!! Nothing but love Prince Akeem — Dan Kelleher (@Trumpeteer5555) September 5, 2017

Does this mean that British Airways flies to Wakanda because I would happily book that transreality flight https://t.co/yovBlzfEBE — Robin Hitchcock (@HitchDied) September 5, 2017

How could an airline, at which basic geography should be a minimum requirement, get it so wrong? 🤔🙃 https://t.co/xdJAQEnFIp — Ronke Lawal (@ronkelawal) September 4, 2017

Welp!