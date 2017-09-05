BLACK VOICES
09/05/2017 03:47 pm ET

British Airways Magazine Really Thinks Lupita Nyong'o Is From Fictional Wakanda

Wakanda is the fictional African country where Marvel's "Black Panther" is set, not Lupita's hometown. 🙃

By Taryn Finley
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o of Wakanda, according to High Life magazine.

Lupita N’yongo isn’t from Wakanda. Wakanda isn’t real.

This may come as a surprise to the editors at British Airways’ High Life magazine who noted the fictional African nation in which Marvel’s “Black Panther” is set as the actress’ home country.

Twitter user @MrFilmkritik shared a photo of the magazine’s global best-dressed feature, which lists several celebs along with their city of residence. Everyone’s information is accurate except for the 34-year-old actress who’s described as “The Marvel: Lupita Nyong’o (Wakanda).”

Nyong’o is indeed co-starring in Marvel’s “Black Panther” film, but a quick Google search shows that the actress was born in Mexico, raised in Kenya and apparently lives in Brooklyn.

Twitter, of course, was quick to call out the in-flight magazine.

Welp!

HuffPost has reached out to British Airways and will update this story accordingly.

Taryn Finley Black Voices Associate Editor, HuffPost

