British Music Legend Nick Lowe Rocks Lincoln Center

Nick Lowe describes his sound as “American roots music.” Somewhat ironic for a Brit. But at Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park last night, Lowe sounded almost like a guilty expat. Said Lowe; “being in New York, at this wonderful venue, with the weather perfect, I almost understand why New York is the greatest city on earth.”

Photo: Steven Rosenbau / @MagnifyMedia Nick Lowe - Lincoln Center Out Of Doors

That was as far as Lowe went talking about politics or current affairs. The rest of the evening was pure pop.

Lowe rose to fame in the late ’70s with his Top 40 single “Cruel to Be Kind,” is a venerated songwriter and producer of classic albums by Elvis Costello, Graham Parker, and The Pretenders. Lowe’s music and his on stage character have grown with age, today a silver-haired pop poet joined forces with Nashville-based, luchador-masked surf rockers Los Straitjackets.

The Nick is a warm, fun, pop artist, and his history is a journey through rock dates back to the 70’s. Lowe was the producer the Damned’s 1977 debut as punk was on the rise. And he mixed Elvis Costello’s first five albums as part of the New Wave scene. In the ‘80s, Lowe embraced his love of American roots music. His remarkable output included albums Nick The Knife, The Abominable Showman, Nick Lowe and his Country Outfit, The Rose Of England, Pinker and Prouder Than Previous, and Party of One.

In the ‘80’s Lowe joined with Dave Edmunds, drummer Jim Keltner, and guitarist Ry Cooder to form Rockpile.

The Lincoln Center Out Of Doors events have the potential to be magical. The space has a love of the arts baked into it’s surrounding theaters and stages, and the free open space brings New Yorkers of all ages, backgrounds, and interests together under the stars. When the music and the weather align - the balmy breeze and the music echoing off the Lincoln Center walls creates a musical cocoon that is unforgettable.

