Everything About Britney Spears' At-Home Fashion Week Is Perfect

Some people dream of sitting front row at fashion week. Our new dream, though, is to sit front row at Britney Spears’ fashion week instead.

Spears proved once again that the entire world is her runway by putting on a “fashion show” on what appears to be a balcony in her house.

Who says you can’t do fashion week at home! 😜 👠👗 pic.twitter.com/5kzczTj7Wf — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 18, 2017

“Who says you can’t do fashion week at home!” she captioned the 22-second video, in which she flips her hair and struts her stuff to the tune of Tracy Chapman’s ’90s hit “Give Me One Reason.”

It’s not exactly what you might call runway strut music (we would have gone with “Work Bitch”), but somehow it, well, works.

She wears an impressive four outfits, ending in a yellow mini-dress, spinning herself around at the exact time Chapman croons “turn right back around.”