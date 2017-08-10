Britney Spears Terrified As Fan Rushes Onstage During Vegas Show

Britney Spears was faced with a scary situation Wednesday night after a fan rushed the stage during her Piece of Me show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, TMZ reports.

The pop star was singing “(You Drive Me) Crazy” as a man allegedly did a cartwheel before running toward Spears and her dancers. After being kicked, a guard ended up tackling the man as backup dancers assisted in holding him down.

Spears, who just returned to Vegas after a break from her residency, soon realized something was up, asking her personal bodyguards, “Is something OK? What’s going on?”

According to multiple outlets, including Daily Mail and E! News, Spears’ knees buckled as she clung to a bodyguard and reportedly asked, “He’s got a gun?” before being escorted offstage.

She was, understandably, stunned.

Audience members screamed “We love you, Britney!” as the man was detained and soon ejected from The Axis theater, which seats 4,500 people.

According to local program “13 Action News,” attendees said Spears returned to finish her set “like a champ.” She is set to perform again Friday and Saturday nights.