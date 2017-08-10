HUFFPOST FINDS
08/10/2017 01:19 pm ET

Vibrators And Pegging Kits Are Among The 'Broad City' Sex Toys You Can Now Own

The show's season 4 premiere is shaping up to be pretty ~climactic~

By Amanda Pena

In a totally on-brand move, the sex-positive ladies of “Broad City” have teamed up with Lovehoney to launch a line of themed toys for the show’s upcoming season 4 return. This is not a drill. 

via GIPHY

Cult fans of the Comedy Central show probably aren’t surprised to see their two favorite comedy kweens promoting aptly named sex toys like a “YAS KWEEN” Bullet Vibrator, the “Respect Your Dick” Love Ring and the Pegasus Pegging Kit

Better yet, these cheeky sex-positive toys are surprisingly affordable, ranging from $13 to $90. And to fans’ delights, they even resurface some of the show’s most famous lines, like the ‘Man On A Mission’ Masturbation Egg or the ‘Carpe Dayum’ Egg Vibrator.

Take a look at some of our fan favorites and shop the entire collection on Lovehoney’s site before the show’s season 4 premiere on Comedy Central starting Sept. 13, where you can find it Wednesday nights at 10:30. 

Sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

Suggest a correction
Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post Sex Relationship Shoppable
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Vibrators And Pegging Kits Are Among The 'Broad City' Sex Toys You Can Now Own

CONVERSATIONS