Vibrators And Pegging Kits Are Among The 'Broad City' Sex Toys You Can Now Own

In a totally on-brand move, the sex-positive ladies of “Broad City” have teamed up with Lovehoney to launch a line of themed toys for the show’s upcoming season 4 return. This is not a drill.
Cult fans of the Comedy Central show probably aren’t surprised to see their two favorite comedy kweens promoting aptly named sex toys like a “YAS KWEEN” Bullet Vibrator, the “Respect Your Dick” Love Ring and the Pegasus Pegging Kit.
Better yet, these cheeky sex-positive toys are surprisingly affordable, ranging from $13 to $90. And to fans’ delights, they even resurface some of the show’s most famous lines, like the ‘Man On A Mission’ Masturbation Egg or the ‘Carpe Dayum’ Egg Vibrator.
Take a look at some of our fan favorites and shop the entire collection on Lovehoney’s site before the show’s season 4 premiere on Comedy Central starting Sept. 13, where you can find it Wednesday nights at 10:30.
-
1 Broad City Yas Kween 10 Function Bullet $22
-
2 Broad City Respect Your Dick 10 Function Love Ring $27
-
3 Broad City Pegasus Pegging Kit $90
-
4 Broad City Ass Of An Angel Silicone Butt Plug $40
-
5 Broad City Nature's Pocket Kegel Balls $30
-
6 Broad City Man On A Mission Masturbation Egg $13
-
7 Broad City Dr Wiz Rechargeable Mini Wand Vibrator $70
Sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week!
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS