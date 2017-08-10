Vibrators And Pegging Kits Are Among The 'Broad City' Sex Toys You Can Now Own

In a totally on-brand move, the sex-positive ladies of “Broad City” have teamed up with Lovehoney to launch a line of themed toys for the show’s upcoming season 4 return. This is not a drill.

Better yet, these cheeky sex-positive toys are surprisingly affordable, ranging from $13 to $90. And to fans’ delights, they even resurface some of the show’s most famous lines, like the ‘Man On A Mission’ Masturbation Egg or the ‘Carpe Dayum’ Egg Vibrator.

Take a look at some of our fan favorites and shop the entire collection on Lovehoney’s site before the show’s season 4 premiere on Comedy Central starting Sept. 13, where you can find it Wednesday nights at 10:30.

