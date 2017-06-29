'Broad City' Star Abbi Jacobson To Host Modern Art Podcast

"Animals," Emma Jane Unsworth

There's nothing like a good, rowdy friend who will join you in debauchery for years -- until said friend decides to go ahead and get engaged to a teetotaling classical pianist. In Animals, character Laura is pulled between her fiancé and the party-loving BFF Tyler. Unsworth writes a worthy homage to intense connections and the thrill of a night out. It's hard to imagine either Abbi or Ilana giving up their lifestyles in the name of settling down, but the super-close friendship portrayed here shows shades of our favorite TV friends.