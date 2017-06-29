'Broad City' Star Abbi Jacobson To Host Modern Art Podcast

“Broad City” star Abbi Jacobson will add a new show to her repertoire next month by hosting a podcast devoted to modern art.
In “A Piece of Work,” Jacobson will address the questions many museum-goers inevitably have when viewing modern and contemporary art. Billed as “everything you wanted to know but were afraid to ask,” “A Piece of Work” will feature Jacobson in conversation with curators, artists and notables including Hannibal Buress, Tavi Gevinson, RuPaul, and Questlove.
Premiering July 10 on WNYC, the 10-episode series will explore pieces of work found in the Museum of Modern Art’s collection. Buress will appear on the podcast’s inaugural episode.
Jacobson, who has used her life as an illustrator as inspiration for her character on “Broad City,” has released 3 art and humor books, most recently “Carry This Book” in 2016.
“Broad City” premiers on Comedy Central on Aug. 23. And by the looks of it, fans are in for a wild fourth season.
