Broadway's New Princess Elsa Is Absolute Fire (And Ice)

Big news, “Frozen” fans and their legal guardians. Last year, we learned the much worshipped and irrationally catchy Disney musical would grace the Broadway stage in the spring of 2018.

Today, Disney Theatrical Productions announced the cast of the highly anticipated production. Meet your newest Disney princess.

Playing Elsa, the role immortalized by Idina Menzel, is vocal powerhouse Caissie Levy.

Like Menzel, Levy has previously played Elphaba in “Wicked.” Her other roles include Fantine in “Les Mis,” Molly in “Ghost” and Sheila in “Hair.”

Disney

Judging by this 2015 video of Levy singing “Let It Go” ― as mashed up with The Beatles’ “Let It Be” ― families lucky enough to see Levy belt out the ballad in person are in for a serious treat.

Levy will be joined on tage by some truly magical talent. Playing the role of Anna, as played in the movie by Kristen Bell, is Patti Murin. Her previous parts include Glinda in “Wicked” and Lysistrata in “Lysistrata Jones.”

Along with the leading ladies, the cast also features Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, John Riddle as Hans, Greg Hildreth as Olaf and Robert Creighton as the Duke of Weselton.

We still have quite a while until winter hits Broadway. In the meantime, “Frozen” will run an “out-of-town tryout” at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts this fall, from Aug. 17 through Oct. 1, 2017.