Broken Retransmission Policy Causing Sports Blackouts

The fall sports schedule is upon us, with sports fans across America turning their attention – and television sets – to NFL and college football games, MLB pennant races and playoffs, and the final stretches of the golf, tennis, and NASCAR seasons. That is, unless, your cable, satellite or wireless video provider and a broadcaster are locked into a dispute over retransmission consent fees – a negotiated amount of money paid by your pay TV provider (Comcast, DirecTV, Verizon, etc.) to a broadcaster (NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, etc.) for the right to show their channels.

What was once the seldom-used ‘nuclear option’ in these disputes – the blackout – is becoming de rigueur in the negotiation landscape. With over 150 blackouts thus far in 2017, the industry is on pace to shatter the previous record of 193 set just two years ago. Ongoing disputes in Indianapolis, Columbus and Alaska have left viewers shut out of their favorite programming and recent ones in New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Orlando and Omaha led to the same result. With the vast majority of retransmission agreements across the country expiring at the end of 2017, expect far more of the same next year.

Broadcasters are in the power positions because they can blackout critical programing, sports games in particular. Think about it, as a consumer, what do you care more about: your favorite sports or your cable company? Broadcasters know this and are demanding increases in the costs to carry the network, but also a variety of other onerous terms and conditions including the required carriage of other, low demand channels that are also owned by the broadcaster.

Even when these high-stakes negotiations end and programming is restored - or are completed without any lost programming whatsoever - the consumer still loses. Annual retransmission fees paid by the pay TV providers to broadcasters for the right to carry their signals have increased by a whopping 2,426% over the past decade to over $9 billion in 2017. As recently as 2008, retransmission fees were extremely low – think nickels or dimes per broadcast network – or completely nonexistent. The cost now approaches $3 per network, and there are multiple networks. This windfall now represents 30% of broadcasters’ revenues. This has helped them offset increases in production costs, stagnating affiliate and subscription fees and a softened advertising market caused largely by a decrease in viewership as consumer consumption habits have shifted.

The entirety of the increased cost paid by the pay TV provider to the broadcaster is ultimately passed along to the consumer. Thus, even in the face of a now highly competitive landscape with an array of options available, consumers have been hit with higher bills as costs ballooned. According to SNL Kagan, retransmission consent fees are the fastest increasing part of these costs. While using ‘rabbit ears’ allows a consumer to receive these channels for free if you live in a place where they actually work, anyone who subscribes to a pay TV provider is paying for this obviously failing policy. ‘Free’ television, as it turns out, means ‘other’ consumers pay the bill. Broadcast networks are now among the most expensive channels in the cable lineup.

So what can be done to remedy the current situation that is causing consumers to oftimes lose important entertainment programming and invariably pay more for the same product? Reforming the regulatory landscape would address the situation. Though the industry has evolved tremendously in the quarter century since the enactment of the Cable TV Act in 1992, the rules governing retransmission consent are very much stuck in the early 1990s. However, as recently as last summer, the FCC refused to change its rules concerning retransmission consent negotiations (though it has vowed to continue in its rarely used role in becoming involved in disputes as needed).