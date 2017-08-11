WARNING: Spoilers for “Game of Thrones” Season 7 below.

Looks like someone’s not going to be delivering credit card statements and Amazon packages to Bronn’s future castle.

Actor Jerome Flynn, who plays the charming sellsword on “Game of Thrones,” recently spoke with Making Game of Thrones, the official blog for the HBO show, about the crazy, fire-laden Loot Train Battle in the fourth episode of Season 7.

You know, this one:

Flynn said the battle took four or five weeks to film, and his “death run” to Qyburn’s Scorpion, or the dragon-sized arrow launcher he used to injure Drogon, took a couple of days to shoot. Yet, even though he spent so much time filming the scene, when Flynn sat down to watch it, he was completely swept away by all the epicness.

“I was surprised when I was watching it,” Flynn told the outlet. “I spent weeks on that sequence, but I was on the edge of my seat, the adrenaline was running — they really nailed it.”

Flynn also admitted that since the fiery scene aired, he’s been feeling a whole lot of frostiness.

“Since the day the battle aired, I’ve been a little unpopular, I have to say. My postman won’t speak to me because I shot the dragon.”

Aw, Bronn, you’ll always have the Lannisters.