Brooklyn Decker And Andy Roddick Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick!

The model/actress and star tennis player are expecting their second child together.

Becker sent a photo of the news to her team at Finery, the fashion tech company she co-founded with former CNN anchor Whitney Casey, who then posted the image on the company’s Instagram account.

A post shared by FINERY (@yourfinery) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Hank, in 2015.

According to E! News, the announcement actually occurred a day earlier at Roddick’s induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. During his remarks, Roddick thanked Decker for her support and referenced his son and daughter-on-the-way.

“Hank will someday realize how lucky he is, and our daughter that’s coming will also realize she has the best mother on Earth,” Roddick said, per E! News.

Decker posted a photo to Instagram from the event, but did not mention the couple’s big news.