Brooklyn Decker And Andy Roddick Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick!
The model/actress and star tennis player are expecting their second child together.
Becker sent a photo of the news to her team at Finery, the fashion tech company she co-founded with former CNN anchor Whitney Casey, who then posted the image on the company’s Instagram account.
The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Hank, in 2015.
According to E! News, the announcement actually occurred a day earlier at Roddick’s induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. During his remarks, Roddick thanked Decker for her support and referenced his son and daughter-on-the-way.
“Hank will someday realize how lucky he is, and our daughter that’s coming will also realize she has the best mother on Earth,” Roddick said, per E! News.
Decker posted a photo to Instagram from the event, but did not mention the couple’s big news.
