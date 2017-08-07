Brooklyn Revisted

City life is often the backdrop for media success. Brooklyn, N.Y., is no exception, as depicted in the classic novel A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, the love letter to the Boys of Summer, aka the Brooklyn Dodgers, and, more recently, Brooklyn, an award-winning movie. The stories of immigrants and their children’s quests for the American dream are always poignant.

Growing up in mid 20th-century Brooklyn was a time of relative innocence, excellent schools, and access to the thriving culture of Manhattan. A 30-minute ride on a northbound subway train could bring a teenager to world-class museums, a stroll down Broadway, or the opportunity to explore every ethnic neighborhood imaginable. A southbound train would bring us to Brighton Beach and the glories of the Atlantic Ocean, or the thrilling rides in Coney Island. This stimulating environment may have contributed to the remarkable number of successful boys and girls raised in Brooklyn at the time.

James Madison High School, for example, produced a Supreme Court Justice and three United States Senators. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Norm Coleman, Chuck Schumer, and Bernie Sanders all walked Madison's halls and likely were inspired by the same teachers. Other Brooklyn high schools were home to Barbara Boxer, Barbra Streisand, Woody Allen, and the Neils—Sedaka and Diamond. Clearly, there was something special about those Brooklyn kids and their less-famous peers. It may have been a unique combination of parental stress on education, access to good schools, and the opportunity to travel safely on trains, buses, bicycles, roller skates, and on foot through city streets. We became self-sufficient, curious about the world around us, and motivated to develop our individual talents.

Some of us went on to Brooklyn College, dubbed the “poor man's Harvard” by Philip Roth. Others moved away and allowed different schools and cities to claim some influence on their lives, but Brooklyn will forever live in their souls. The Dodgers will always play in Ebbets Field, the Cyclone will always be the best ride ever, and no airport Nathan's hot dog will ever smell or taste as delicious as the ones we ate standing outside the original Nathan's in Coney Island. Crossing the Brooklyn Bridge was a big adventure, and feeding the ducks in Prospect Park was a communion with nature. We remember playing Stoop Ball, Hit the Penny, and Hopscotch in the street with our friends.

Romanticizing the good old days may be a cliche, but we Brooklyn boys and girls did not need play dates or car pools to organize our recreation time. Our playground was right outside the front door. As we navigated our childhoods through the neighborhood we experienced life without Wi-Fi, minute-by-minute texting, and a selfie on every corner. We developed face-to-face intimacy with our friends and families, and learned social skills that helped us succeed.