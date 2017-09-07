Bruce Campbell on Fighting the Evil Dead and Audience Boredom

He's the actor whose fanbase coalesces around Ashley J. “Ash” Williams, the Evil Dead franchise figure who imagines himself Indiana Jones but hews closer to Daffy Duck as he battles supernatural forces.

Ever since Sam Raimi's 1981’s low-budget original Dead, Campbell has elbowed his way onto screens big and small, clearing a path for heroes who are life-sized or who simply get by on dumb luck. His IMDB page now runs to more than 100 TV and movie roles, and his 2002 memoir, If Chins Could Kill: Confessions of a B-Movie Actor, and a satirical novel (Make Love! The Bruce Campbell Way) are the twin pillars of a dedicated nerd's nightstand.